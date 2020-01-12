Scotland star courts controversy after being caught on camera making offensive gestures while at game as a fan

Scotland striker Oli McBurnie could find himself in trouble with his club and the authorities after being caught on camera making offensive gestures at opposing fans as he took in a match as a spectator.

The Sheffield United forward, who scored the only goal in the Blades' Friday night Premier League clash with West Ham, was in the crowd for Cardiff City's derby with Swansea City on Sunday.

Wearing a black and gold Stone Island jacket and black bucket hat, the former Swans striker appeared to make the w***** gesture to the home fans as he larked about in the away end with fans of the Liberty Stadium club.

McBurnie represented the Welsh side for four years between 2015 and 2019, his form prompting Chris Wilder to make a £20 million move for the 23-year-old.

It remains to be seen what action, if any, Sheffield United may take against McBurnie.

The Leeds-born footballer's gesture comes just weeks after former Rangers star Fraser Aird was sacked by Cove Rangers after being seen making similar gestures towards Celtic fans during December's Old Firm clash at Parkhead.

McBurnie, who has netted four goals in 20 league games this term, is expected to be named in the Scotland squad for the Euro 2020 play-off against Israel on 26 March.