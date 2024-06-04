We run you through how each player did against Gilbraltar – and whether they were hit or miss as spaces on plane book up

Zander Clark: More active in the warm up than the game itself. Dealt with the precious little work he had to do but might be frustrated that he was handed the gloves for this game, when there was little upside. A clean sheet was the very least that was expected. But is he still sweating about a place on the plane? No, he will be there. Tick

Ross McCrorie: Debutant was praised by Steve Clarke afterwards – or at least praised as much as the manager ever praises anyone. “I thought he acquitted himself quite well, he was up and down the line and he was always available for the ball," Clarke said. “One or two crosses could have been a little bit better but he’s not the only one on the pitch you can say that about.” One of few real pluses on the night. Tick

Grant Hanley: Played the first half, should have scored at least once. His main job is stopping goals so that’s not really a concern and he is lacking match sharpness. Even strikers need time to retrain their sights. Speed is one of his main attributes and he looked slightly heavy-legged. Another week of training should help, as well as some more minutes against Finland. Tick

Scotland players pose for a team photograph prior to the international friendly match against Gibraltar.

Ryan Porteous: Penalised for a couple of challenges early but wasn’t tested too much, although Gibraltar striker Ethan Britto did run clear of him to get in a shot on the stroke of half time. Porteous also missed a chance at the other end following a save from Hanley’s header. Will simply be happy to get a pre-tournament 90 minutes under his belt having missed Watford’s last game of the season. Tick

Andy Robertson: Bombed up and down the left flank and set up a number of good chances for the likes of James Forrest, Hanley and Kenny McLean. But his crossing was not always so accurate. Still, looked fit and full of running. Tick

Ryan Christie: Lashed in the opener to ease fears it was going to be one of those days. Spurned another couple of half chances. Remains a key figure. Tick

Kenny McLean: Head up, always looking for the pass. Clarke likes him and did himself no harm v Gibraltar. Will play his part in Germany. Tick

Ryan Christie of Scotland shoots under pressure from Ethan Britto of Gibraltar.

Billy Gilmour: Returned to the stadium where he made his Scotland debut against the Netherlands three years earlier – almost to the day. Didn’t create as many waves this time. Solid enough. Will start against Germany. Tick

James Forrest: There were some grumbles from the Tartan Army about his performance and he didn’t look like the player we saw at the end of the season with Celtic. Could be down to fatigue after an active spell following a long period on the sidelines. Cross

Lawrence Shankland: All eyes were on the striker, who was expected – and would have expected – to score at least once against such moderate opposition. Could not get into the right positions, which is perhaps the biggest worry. Expert at burying half chances for Hearts, he could not do so v Gibraltar. Won’t start v Germany. Cross

John McGinn: Assist for substitute Che Adams goal, but some of his crossing and set pieces lacked usual accuracy. Playing in a more advance role, he would have fancied a goal. Still, busy enough. Tick

Liam Cooper: Hard to say he forwarded his case having hobbled off with 12 minutes left. Anxious wait. Cross

Kieran Tierney: Happy to get minutes. Tick

Che Adams: Came on, scored a fine goal. Double tick.

Scott McKenna: Came on for Cooper, having played as recently as Friday night for FC Copenhagen. Fitness issues at centre half means he’s almost certain to go to Germany. Tick

Ryan Jack: First Scotland minutes since last year for the released Rangers player. Tick