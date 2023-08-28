Scotland squad: Newcastle's Elliot Anderson lands maiden call-up, Celtic duo miss out, key striker returns

Anderson, a 20-year-old attacking midfielder, had represented England at up to under-19 level before switching his allegiance to Scotland via his Glasgow-born grandmother. He has been capped for Scot Gemmill’s under-21s but now a regular in the Newcastle first-team squad, Clarke has decided he merits a senior call-up. He is part of a 25-man squad that will travel to Larnaca to face the Cypriots in a Euro 2024 qualifier, before taking on the English at Hampden in the 50th Anniversary Heritage Match on Tuesday, September 12.