Scotland squad: Newcastle's Elliot Anderson lands maiden call-up, Celtic duo miss out, key striker returns
Anderson, a 20-year-old attacking midfielder, had represented England at up to under-19 level before switching his allegiance to Scotland via his Glasgow-born grandmother. He has been capped for Scot Gemmill’s under-21s but now a regular in the Newcastle first-team squad, Clarke has decided he merits a senior call-up. He is part of a 25-man squad that will travel to Larnaca to face the Cypriots in a Euro 2024 qualifier, before taking on the English at Hampden in the 50th Anniversary Heritage Match on Tuesday, September 12.
Clarke has been able to call upon Nottingham Forest defender Scott McKenna, who has missed the past two squads due to a hamstring injury, and Southampton striker Che Adams, who was absent for the victories against Norway and Georgia and June because of an ankle knock. Celtic duo Anthony Ralston and Greg Taylor have dropped out of the squad, as well as centre-halves Dominic Hyam (Blackburn) and Liam Cooper (Leeds United).
Full Scotland squad – Goalkeepers: Zander Clark, Angus Gunn, Liam Kelly. Defenders: Aaron Hickey, Jack Hendry, Nathan Patterson, Ryan Porteous, Andy Robertson, John Souttar, Kieran Tierney, Scott McKenna. Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong, Billy Gilmour, Lewis Ferguson, Ryan Jack, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay, Ryan Christie, Elliot Anderson. Forwards: Lyndon Dykes, Kevin Nisbet, Lawrence Shankland, Che Adams.