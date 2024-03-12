Scotland squad named with major Celtic absence, Rangers star recalled and Craig Gordon decision made

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon has been recalled to the Scotland squad for the upcoming friendlies against the Netherlands and Northern Ireland.

Head coach Steve Clarke has brought the 41-year-old back into the fold as one of four goalkeepers named in a 25-man squad, with Norwich City’s Angus Gunn, the current Scotland first-choice, also returning after missing the previous camp due to injury.

Gordon won the last of his 74 Scotland caps in November 2022 – one month before suffering a double leg break in a match against Dundee United which led to a 12-month recovery period and question marks over his international future.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke pictured at the Scottish Cup match between Greenock Morton and Hearts at Cappielow on Monday. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

He has recently returned to full fitness but has been unable to dislodge Zander Clark as Hearts’ number one, with Clark also retaining his place in the Scotland squad after deputising for the injured Gunn in the draws against Georgia and Norway in November.

Gordon has featured for Hearts in three Scottish Cup ties and producing several eye-catching saves in the 1-0 win over Morton at Cappielow in front of the watching Scotland boss on Monday. Motherwell’s Liam Kelly makes up the quartet of goalkeepers.

Lawrence Shankland completes a trio of Hearts call-ups with the striker enjoying a prolific season but there is no place for the much-speculated Harvey Barnes after the Newcastle forward was rumoured to be considering switching allegience from England to Scotland.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor is a major absentee after the midfield linchpin missed the last two matches for his club with an achilles/calf problem and it has been determined that he will not recover in time for the double-header at the end of the month.

There is a recall for Rangers defender John Souttar, who has emerged as the first-choice centre-back partner for Connor Goldson at Ibrox in recent weeks, while Norwich centre-back Grant Hanley also returns after missing much of the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign through injury.

Luton forward Jacob Brown, who earned his first Scotland start against Norway in November, misses out through a knee injury, while Brentford full-back Aaron Hickey has not yet recovered from the hamstring issue that has kept him sidelined since October.

The upcoming friendlies kick-start preparations for the Euro 2024 finals in Germany this summer and will see Scotland travel to Amsterdam on Friday, March 22, to face the Netherlands at the Johan Cruyff Arena before hosting Northern Ireland at Hampden Park on Tuesday, March 26.

Full Scotland squad:

Goalkeepers – Zander Clark (Hearts), Craig Gordon (Hearts), Angus Gunn (Norwich City), Liam Kelly (Motherwell).

Defenders – Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq), Scott McKenna (FC Copenhagen – on loan from Nottingham Forest), Nathan Patterson (Everton), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad – on loan from Arsenal).

Midfielders – Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Billy Gilmour (Brighton & Hove Albion), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United).