Scotland squad named: Celtic and Rangers duo recalled, Under-21 star promoted, four major absences

Steve Clarke has named his latest Scotland squad for the final two Euro 2024 qualifiers

Josh Doig in action for Scotlnd Under-21s in a 1-0 defeat away to Spain in September. (Photo by Jose Breton / SNS Group)

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has promoted Josh Doig from the Under-21s for the final Euro 2024 qualifers away to Georgia and at home to Norway.

The pressure is off with Scotland already safely through to next summer’s finals in Germany with two games to spare after securing a top two finish in Group A thanks to amassing 15 points from their opening six fixtures.

Their place in the tournament was confirmed during the previous international window last month when – after suffering a first defeat of the campaign in a 2-0 loss in Spain – the Spaniards then did the Scots a favour by defeating Norway 1-0 in Oslo.

Clarke has suffered four major call-offs for the upcoming double-header with first-choice goalkeeper Angus Gunn, captain Andy Robertson, fellow left-back Kieran Tierney and Aaron Hickey all ruled out by injury. Kevin Nisbet and John Souttar – who have also had fitness issues recently – have not been included.

The national team boss has responded by calling up Verona left-back Doig from the Under-21s while there is also a recall for Celtic right-back Anthony Ralston and Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie.

Doig, who has captained the Under-21s and is a regular starter for his club side in Serie A, first received a call-up to the senior side last year but remains uncapped.

Ralston has enjoyed a runout in the Celtic team in recent weeks after spending most of the early weeks of the campaign on the bench, while McCrorie has not played a single minute of first-team football for Rangers this season, making it likely that either Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark or Motherwell’s Liam Kelly will deputise for Gunn.

Scotland travel to Tiblisi on Thursday, November 16 before hosting Norway at Hampden on Sunday, November 19. Clarke’s side are bidding to end a run of three straight defeats with friendly losses to England and France either side of the 1-0 reverse in Spain.

The full squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers – Zander Clark (Hearts), Liam Kelly (Motherwell), Ross McCrorie (Rangers).

Defenders – Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Josh Doig (Hellas Verona), Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq), Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest), Nathan Patterson (Everton), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Greg Taylor (Celtic).

Midfielders – Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Billy Gilmour (Brighton), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United).