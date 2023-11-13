Scotland squad: Hearts' Lawrence Shankland drafted in as Che Adams withdraws after Southampton cameo

Manager Steve Clarke has added to his squad after main hitman ruled out

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland has been called up to the Scotland squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Georgia and Norway following the withdrawal of Southampton forward Che Adams.

Adams came on for his club as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship win over West Brom, but the Scottish Football Association announced on Monday that he was out of Steve Clarke’s pool of players for the campaign-concluding double-header over the next week.

Shankland has been added to the group after scoring five goals in his last five games for Hearts to take his tally for the season to 10. He has been capped five times previously for Scotland, scoring once, but was left out of the squad back in October and given time to rediscover his club form.