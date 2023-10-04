Steve Clarke has named his Scotland squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualification crunch match against Spain and the glamour friendly against France.

Scotland take on Spain in Seville in a Group A fixture next Friday, October 12, where Clarke’s side can secure their place in the tournament in Germany next summer with a draw, before facing France in a friendly in Lille on Tuesday, October 17.

Leeds United defender Liam Cooper makes his return to the squad after returning to fitness, but Kieran Tierney is a major absentee after suffering a hamstring injury playing for Real Socieded at the weekend.

Celtic left-back Greg Taylor and Luton Town forward Jacob Brown are also back in the squad after missing the last camp. There is no place, however, for Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland, who has dropped out of the squad.

Brown is yet to score for the Premier League newcomers since his summer move from Stoke, while Shankland has gone seven matches without scoring after hitting five goals in his first six games of the season for Hearts.

Newcastle midfielder Elliot Anderson has also been omitted after indicating last week that he wanted more time to consider his international future, having left the last Scotland camp after two days following his first call-up to the full squad.

Scotland have won their opening five games in Group A and are six points ahead of second-placed Spain. Scotland will qualify for Euro 2024 before the trip to Seville if Norway fail to beat Cyprus away from home the previous night, on Thursday, October 12.

Full Scotland squad:

Goalkeepers – Zander Clark (Hearts), Angus Gunn (Norwich City), Liam Kelly (Motherwell).

Defenders – Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq), Aaron Hickey (Brentford), Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest), Nathan Patterson (Everton), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Greg Taylor (Celtic).

Midfielders – Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Billy Gilmour (Brighton), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United).