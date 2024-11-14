Scotland go in search of an elusive victory when they welcome Croatia to Hampden in their penultimate Nations League Group A1 match on Friday.

Steve Clarke's side are in the midst of their longest-ever sequence of competitive games without a victory (8) but can take encouragement from their goalless draw at home to Portugal last month.

Scotland are currently bottom of Group A1 with one point from four matches but could still finish second - and secure pot one status for World Cup qualification - if they win both their remaining matches. Due to the head-to-head tiebreaker, Scotland would need two-goal wins over Croatia on Friday and Poland on Monday while Portugal would need to beat the Poles at home, and do the same to the Croats in Zagreb.

With plenty at stake, Clarke faces big decisions over his starting XI and whether to stick largely with the side that shut out Cristiano Ronaldo and co or make changes with injured players returning. The Scotland head coach admitted as much in his pre-match press conference when he admitted his team selection had been giving him “sleepless nights”.

One change will be enforced - Che Adams has withdrawn from the squad with a hamstring injury leaving Lawrence Shankland, Lyndon Dykes and Tommy Conway to vie for the starting striker position. With Scott McKenna and John McGinn both returning from injury, Clarke has dilemmas in both defence and midfield, and whether he sticks with Ben Doak for the third match in a row.

Here is how The Scotsman predict Scotland will line up against Croatia on Friday, in a 4-2-3-1 formation, using live pictures from Thursday's pre-match training session at the City Stadium.

GK: Craig Gordon The Hearts goalkeeper will earn his 78th cap as he enjoys an international renaissance at the age of 41 deputising for the injured Angus Gunn.

RB: Anthony Ralston He is second choice at Celtic and hasn't played much this season, but he has performed well for Scotland in the Nations League and would expect to keep his place despite the impressive form of Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin.

LB: Andy Robertson The Liverpool left-back will don the captain's armband on what will be his 79th Scotland appearance.