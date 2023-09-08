Scotland are on the brink of qualifying for Euro 2024 following an impressive victory over Cyprus.

We give each player a mark out of ten for their performance in Larnaca as Scotland continued their 100 per cent record in Group A of the qualifiers:

Angus Gunn: Someone should alert the Norwich City keeper that it won’t always be like this. It simply can’t be, with the 27-year-old yet to lose a goal from open play in five straight qualifying wins. Made one save and looked like he would make whatever others were required of him in exuding assurance. 7

Ryan Porteous: The irresistible Scotland rise of the defender formerly known as an ill-disciplined one passed another staging post with the Watford man’s first goal for his country. The swish of his boot to connect with Jack Hendry downward header in the box for the 16th minute second was a score of the type he produced more than a few times in Hibs colours. With a certain sober sophistication, he is a changed man from those days. 7

Scotland captain Andy Robertson plays the ball forward during the match against Cyprus.

Jack Hendry: It would have been easy for concentration to waver - he has form - but the now Saudi Arabian based centre-back never allowed that to happen. And his game smarts were also evidenced in his leapt without using his hands on his opponent that meant Porteous’ goal not being threatened by a VAR intervention. 7

Kieran Tierney: A straightforward evening for the now Real Sociedad loanee. A good few crisp passes and a couple that went astray, he was largely on the fringes as the action was concentrated elsewhere. The one scare came when he hit the deck holding his knee late on, but he was soon back on his feet. 7

Aaron Hickey: A smart spin and threaded pass was the genesis of the sleek move that ended up with McGinn’s latest strike in blue, the Brentford wing-back otherwise strolled through. 7

Callum McGregor: The draughtsman’s understanding of angles and space the Celtic captain displayed meant he could have had the flip-flops on for most of the night. Not that he didn’t put a real shift in. 7

Billy Gilmour: The Brighton man already has such a telepathic understanding with McGregor, the pair could probably predict each other’s tarot cards. Largely kept it simple, kept it effective in his hour run-out. 7

Andy Robertson: The Scotland captain was largely able to turn down the dial on his tearing down the left flank after one of his first such forays led to him delivering the cross from which for Steve Clarke’s men struck in the early minutes. 7

John McGinn: Talisman, golden goalscorer, peerless patriot. The Aston Villa captain deserves all these epithets in a Scotland context. But his deft touch and pinpoint curling finish - which seemed to bamboozle the Cypriot defence and their keeper - gives further credence to a belief that the midfielder is on his way to a special status. Now with 17 goals in 56 caps, he will surely eclipse the Denis Law/Kenny Dalglish 30-goal best. 8

Scott McTominay: Bursting with desire all evening to the extent you felt it might have caused his shirt to tear a la the Hulk when getting his rage on, his headed six-minute opener was all about that. Launching his bonce into an area that could have seen it booted, for it to earn him a six goal of his remarkable campaign means he has scored almost as many times for Scotland in 2026 as he has had competitive minutes - that figure a mere seven - for Manchester United this season. That ledger was almost equalled up with a curling second half effort. 9

Che Adams: All toil and little to show for it was the tale of the Southampton man’s 67 minutes on the pitch. As always made selfless off-the-ball runs but only was able to burrow through on goal once in possession, with no telling contact at the end of that. 5