Scotland player ratings: the men who had Tartan Army dancing in rain as only three players dip below 8

Scotland kept up their 100 per cent record in Group A of the Euro 2024 qualifiers with a win over Georgia.

In what was a dramatic night at Hampden, with the match delayed for more than 90 minutes due to a waterlogged pitch, we give the Scotland players involved a mark out of ten for their performance on a soggy night in Glasgow.

Angus Gunn - handled the conditions well and didn’t panic. Both boxes were sodden but he was alert to any danger that might pose him. Great temperament and decision-making and produced another confident and composed performance for his country. 8

Aaron Hickey - his wing was still fairly water-logged as the game restarted but he adapted to the conditions and showed himself to be a sound forager as he showed positivity in the way he was willing to advance and and offer another attacking option. Conceded a late penalty. 8

John McGinn of Scotland is tackled by Lasha Dvali of Georgia during the match at Hampden.

Ryan Porteous - a presence in the Georgia box at set pieces but squandered a great headed opportunity around the 70-minute mark and was left flailing on a couple of occasions as the Georgians skipped round him in the second half. Showed his usual competitive spirit and hoofed clear late on to deny their guests any hope. 7

Jack Hendry - glided through the match. No troubled waters as he read the play. 7

Kieren Tierney - his understanding with Robertson saw him released down the wing at times and his crosses into the area were inviting for the likes of Dykes, McGinn and McTominay. Another quality display from the Arsenal man. 8

Andy Robertson - his marauding run down the left flank soon after the game restarted set the tempo and the tone. It proved that the rain delay had done nothing to dilute Scotland's intent. A threat going forward but intransigent in defence. Picked up a needless booking, though. 8

Scott McTominay - almost finished off a bright move minutes before half-time but his angled shot was saved by the Georgia goalkeeper. But his determination to push forward did see him deliver his fifth goal in four games at the start of the second half to make it 2-0. 8

Billy Gilmour - the only change from the starting line-up against Norway on Saturday, he stepped in instead of Ryan Christie and put in a shift in the middle of the park. He was effective but has been more influential in the dark blue. Tired late in the match and was replaced in the 85th minute. 7

Callum McGregor - always available and good movement as he floated about the pitch, cutting through the opposition rearguard action, linking up in attack and scurrying back to help mop up whenever Georgia did manage to gain some ground. His opening strike had the Tartan Army singing and dancing in the rain. 8

John McGinn – the torrential rain was unable to extinguish the fire in his belly. He had a couple of good chances throughout the first half but his header was wide and another excellent chance became bogged down on the surface. 8

Lyndon Dykes - gave his usual tireless endeavour as he sought out openings and spearheaded the Scotland attack. But controlling the high press was often difficult on a pitch that resembled a slip n slide. Was denied by a superb block just before he was substituted in the 78th minute. 8

Ryan Jack - on for McGregor in the 78th minute got a foot in to clear Scotland lines in a congested box. N/A

Kevin Nisbet - replaced Dykes with 12 minutes remaining. Little time to make a notable contribution. N/A

John Souttar - on for Tierney in the 78th minute. N/A

Kenny McLean - the man who sealed all three points in Oslo, had another late introduction. N/A