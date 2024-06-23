Scotland’s Euro 2024 campaign is over after a 1-0 defeat by Hungary.
After a tense night in Stuttgart, Scotland finish Group A in last spot with one point after a goal in the tenth minute of stoppage time from Kevin Csoboth condemned them to defeat. Hungary will now have to wait for the other pools to conclude to discover if they will progress into the knock-out stages.
We give all the starters involved a mark out of ten for their performance against the Hungarians on a dramatic night in Germany.
1. Angus Gunn
Shovelled away an early long-range effort from Bendeguz Bolla. Good under high balls and kept calm whenever Hungary came into the box. Made a big save at the end to keep Scotland in it until the death from Dominik Szoboszlai. 7 | PA
2. Jack Hendry
The centre-half was unflustered in the first half and had some nice moments on the ball. One big clearance in second half to deny a Hungarian chance. He was the guard constantly turning attacks away. Scotland's best player. 7 | PA
3. Grant Hanley
Defence was very disciplined and Hanley marshalled it well, dealing with the industrial Hungary substitute Martin Adam well with his sheer physicality. Saw a shot at the end saved by the keeper. 6 | PA
4. Scott McKenna
Given the nod of replacing Kieran Tierney on the left side of the back three. Very physical and strong performer in defence until the game became ragged. 6 | PA