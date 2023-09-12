Scotland fell to a 3-1 defeat to England in the 150th Anniversary Heritage match at Hampden Park. Here is how the Scotland players rated out of 10...

Angus Gunn - a confident early punch off the head of Harry Kane which sent England striker flying delivered the first big Hampden roar of the night. The home crowd were soon quiet though as England took control but the Norwich keeper was blameless. He had no chance for all three England goals and made a big save from sub Eberechi Eze in the second half and also blocked a Jude Bellingham drive with his foot in another assured display - 7

Ryan Porteous - a mixed night for the Watford defender as he tasted defeat for the first time with Scotland. Showed great pace for recovery challenge on Kane after the England captain had given Jack Hendry the slip early on but was often caught out by runs in behind including at the first goal - 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Hendry - struggled to get a handle on Harry Kane all night and seemed to be caught ball-watching instead of picking up Phil Foden from the cutback for England's first goal. A steep learning curve for the now-Saudi based defender against an elite frontline - 5

England's Marcus Rashford (L) and Scotland's Scott McTominay in action during the 150th Anniversary Heritage Match at Hampden Park. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Kieran Tierney - rarely able to make the forward runs that have become his trademark for Scotland and the usual fluent link-up with Robertson was lacking. Part of a defence that struggled with England's pace and movement - 5

Aaron Hickey - had a tough night up against one of the paciest forward's in Europe in Marcus Rashford. Stuck to his task and, while unable to get forward, was never totally exposed in defence - 6

Andy Robertson - guilty of a horrendous mistake that gifted England their second goal, passing straight to Jude Bellingham who could barely believe his luck. Spurned a few decent crossing opportunites and was heading for one of his poorest nights in a Scotland jersey until he single-handedly spurred hopes of a fightback with a lung-bursting run and cross that led to Harry Maguire's own goal. He almost assisted an equaliser too with a pinpoint cross that John McGinn failed to connect with - 5

Callum McGregor - one of the few in dark blue who looked up to the tempo set by England. Saw more of the ball than any other home player and moved it quickly. Scotland's best outfield player - 6

Billy Gilmour - had Scotland's best attempt on goal early in the second half, curling over from edge of area after Marcus Rashford had failed to clear the danger. Was good in possession but struggled to track runners and was among the first raft of substitutions - 6

Scott McTominay - Scotland's man of the moment was unable to make any impact. Not the attacking threat he has been in recent internationals, he was anonymous for large spells as England passed their way through Scotland - 4

John McGinn - had a great chance to draw Scotland level but misjudged a header which hit his shoulder. Unable to provide the craft in the final third that Scotland needed to make the most of their limited chances - 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Che Adams - while given a thankless task up front against what seemed like the entire England defence at times, there were times when it felt like he could done better with some of the balls that were played into his direction - 4