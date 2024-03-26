Scotland player ratings on dismal Hampden night: Percussionist without a drumstick, one 4 dished out, clear stand-out performer

We give each Scotland starter a mark out of ten for their performance against Northern Ireland
Mark Atkinson
Published 26th Mar 2024, 22:23 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 22:34 GMT

Scotland slumped to a 1-0 defeat by Northern Ireland in a dispiriting evening for the national team at Hampden.

The Tartan Army were looking for a response following a 4-0 defeat by the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Friday night but were shocked when midfielder Conor Bradley fired in for the visitors after 32 minutes.

The home side picked up the pace after the break but could not break down Michael O’Neill’s determined side, who stood firm to register Northern Ireland’s first win in Mount Florida in almost 50 years.

Scotland have not been on a seven-game winless run since August 2004 to March 2005 and they take on Gibraltar and Finland in June friendlies before they face hosts Germany in the Euro 2024 opener at the Allianz Arena.

Somehow they need to regain their groove or there could be more pain to come.

Here are the player ratings on a tough night in Glasgow.

Largely a spectator and had no chance with Conor Bradley's goal, which took a slight deflection to loop it out of his reach. 6

1. Angus Gunn

Largely a spectator and had no chance with Conor Bradley's goal, which took a slight deflection to loop it out of his reach. 6

Caused a couple of problems when Northern Ireland sprung on the break. Asked to start off a lot of attacks as the visitors sat deep. Presented with a half-chance at back post as Scotland searched for a leveller. 6

2. Jack Hendry

Caused a couple of problems when Northern Ireland sprung on the break. Asked to start off a lot of attacks as the visitors sat deep. Presented with a half-chance at back post as Scotland searched for a leveller. 6

A rare start for the Leeds centre-half. Not often called upon but did not like the pace of Northern Ireland's attack. Headed wide with a good chance on 62 minutes. 6

3. Liam Cooper

A rare start for the Leeds centre-half. Not often called upon but did not like the pace of Northern Ireland's attack. Headed wide with a good chance on 62 minutes. 6

Moved over to left-back after Andy Robertson's injury and was one of Scotland's brighter players, composed on the ball, quick to get forward and put in some decent crosses. 7

4. Kieran Tierney

Moved over to left-back after Andy Robertson's injury and was one of Scotland's brighter players, composed on the ball, quick to get forward and put in some decent crosses. 7

