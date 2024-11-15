Scotland recorded their first competitive win of 2024 and maintained their hopes of staying in Nations League Group A after a big 1-0 victory over ten-man Croatia at Hampden.

Substitute John McGinn netted a priceless winner on 86 minutes to lift Scotland on to four points in Nations League Group A1.

While Steve Clarke’s men remain bottom of the standings, a win over Poland in Warsaw on Monday will lift them into third in the group at least and avoid automatic relegation.

Croatia were the more threatening team in the early stages, with Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon turning an Andrej Kramaric effort on to the post. Scott McTominay had a decent effort saved by Dominik Kutarski at the other end but the visitors looked likelier to break the deadlock until the clumsy Petar Sucic was sent off for a second bookable offence on 43 minutes.

Scotland pressed heavily for the winner in the second half and while Ben Doak missed a big chance, the winger provided the all-important goal when his cross was parried out for McGinn to net.

We rate each Scotland players’ performance at Hampden against the Croats.

1 . Craig Gordon Needed every centimetre of his large feet to turn an Andrej Kramaric strike on to the post in the opening exchanges. Moved above Alex McLeish into fifth spot in the all-time cap standing with his 78th appearance for Scotland. Kept his concentration right until the end. 8

2 . Anthony Ralston The right-back's life was made difficult by the marauding runs of in-form defender Josko Gvardiol, who was not shy in supplementing Croatia's forward line before the red card. He was able to become a more offensive presence after that and was a dependable presence behind Ben Doak, although had one hairy moment when Mario Pasalic shrugged him off, only to fire wide. 7

3 . John Souttar One of Scotland's best players last month, the Rangers centre-half continued his excellent level against the Croats. He was very sound positionally and made a couple of key blocks. In the form of his career. 9

4 . Grant Hanley Not part of the starting XI at club level with Norwich City, the centre-half was required to stay firm as Croatia had the bulk of the pressure during the first half. The 32-year-old - winning his 58th cap - did all that was asked of him, but did not reappear for the second half, replaced by Scott McKenna. 7