How the Scotland players rated in the 2-2 draw with Georgia

Lawrence Shankland leads his Scotland team-mates in applauding the travelling supporters after the 2-2 draw in Georgia. (Photo by GIORGI ARJEVANIDZE/AFP via Getty Images)

We rate each Scotland player out of 10 for their performance in Tiblisi…

Zander Clark - made a couple of decent saves and can be relatively content with his first Scotland start. Not directly at fault for either Georgia goal but could have done better at the opener when beaten at his near post. 6

Nathan Patterson - received a harsh early booking but recovered to have a good game with some penetrating forward runs and passes helping to open the Georgians up. Blotted his copy book by failing to track the run of Kvaratskhelia for Georgia's second. 6

Ryan Porteous - a stray pass across the face of his own box was a heart in mouth moment but overall a solid display from the Watford defender who looked composed when stepping out of defence in possession. 7

Scott McKenna - too easily dragged out of position for Georgia's opener, leaving a huge gap at the front post for Kvaratskhelia to run into, and was almost caught out on a couple of other occasions as his lack of minutes at club level showed. 5

Greg Taylor - failed to cut out the pass that led to Georgia's opener and struggled to make a telling contribution going forward to leave Scotland fans pining for the injured Andy Robertson. 5

Billy Gilmour - had been controlling possession for Scotland at the base of the midfield but was wasteful in forward areas before his half-time withdrawal for Kenny McLean as Steve Clarke changed his system. 5

Callum McGregor - a more scruffy display than we're accustomed to from the Celtic captain with a few careless moments allowing the Georgians to break but never stopped looking for the ball and recycling possession. 6

Scott McTominay - couldn't get into the game in the first half but pushed further forward after the break, got his customary goal, and became a driving force as Scotland pushed forward late in the game to rescue a point. 7

John McGinn – lacked a spark but gave his absolute all. Another who came much more into the game in the second half and was a bigger influence in the closing stages as Scotland kept the Georgian defence pinned back. 6

Ryan Christie - one of several players who switched off at Georgia's opener as the failed to track the run that led to the cross. Picked up a booking and was hooked at half-time. 5

Lyndon Dykes - decent in spells and frustrating in others. Missed a headed chance in the first-half and was denied by a brilliant save after the break. Ran himself into the ground before making way for Lawrence Shankland. 5

Kenny McLean - introduced at half-time and made a positive contribution. Neat and tidy in possession and slotted into left-back in the closing stages when Greg Taylor went off. 6

Lewis Ferguson - a welcome sight to see the Bologna man stripped and ready at the start of the second half. Struggled to get into the game but more minutes at national level can only benefit him going forward 5

Lawrence Shankland - massive impact off the bench from the Hearts captain, heading home Stuart Armstrong's cross in the 93rd minute to earn a point and give his own Euro 2024 hopes a major boost 7

Anthony Ralston - on for the final 11 minutes to shore things up on the right. 5