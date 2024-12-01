Scotland No 2 lands shock managerial role in Polish top flight as play-off future clarified
Scotland assistant coach John Carver has been named as the new head coach of Polish top flight side Lechia Gdansk.
The 59-year-old has been Steve Clarke’s Scotland No 2 since August 2020, but will now be the main man at the Ekstraklasa side, who are currently 17th and fighting relegation.
Carver has a contract with Lechia until the end of the season and it has been agreed that Carver will remain as part of the Scotland coaching set-up for at least the Nations League A play-off ties against Greece in March next year. The Poles hold an option extend Carver’s contract for a further year.
A statement on the Lechia website read: “John Carver will lead Lechia Gdansk as its new head coach. The 59-year-old Englishman has been appointed as the new head coach until the end of the 2024/2025 season, with an option to extend for additional year.
“John Carver was born and raised in Newcastle upon Tyne and started his coaching career with joining Sir Bobby Robson as his assistant manager at Newcastle United. During 15 years of his career, coach Carver served as the manager and assistant manager for i.a Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion, Toronto FC and Omonia Nicosia, gaining experience on different continents and in different competitions, including Premier League.
“Since August 2020 he has been working as an assistant coach for the national football team of Scotland, qualifying to the UEFA EURO 2024, taking part in the tournament, as well as sitting on the bench during a recent UEFA Nations League matches between Poland and Scotland.
“Lechia Gdańsk has reached an agreement with the Scottish Football Association that allows John to take over the position of Head Coach at Lechia. As all parties agreed, during the international break in March 2025, John Carver will accompany Scottish national team for their playoff matchup against Greece.
“Carver will meet the players and staff after the match against GKS Katowice and will officially begin his work with “White-Green” team on Monday, December 2nd, 2024.
“Coach John Carver will be available for the media during his first press conference that will be staged on Thursday, December 5th, 2024 ahead of the last league match in 2024 against Śląsk Wrocław.”
