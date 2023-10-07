Scottish super-sub Scott McTominay’s stunning stoppage-time double eased the pressure on Erik ten Hag as Manchester United came from behind to beat Brentford 2-1.

Manchester United's Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay scored twice to help them win 2-1 against Brentford.

After Premier League losses to Brighton and Crystal Palace and Tuesday night’s chastening Champions League defeat to Galatasaray, Ten Hag’s men needed to go into the international break on a high, but floundered for the most part on Saturday afternoon as a catalogue of errors resulted in Mathias Jensen’s opener.

The Bees appeared to be heading for a first win at Old Trafford since 1937 when Scotland midfielder McTominay, brought on as a final roll of the dice, fired home an equaliser in the third minute of stoppage time and four minutes later headed in a scarcely believable winner to spark wild celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier, Micky van de Ven’s first goal in English football had fired 10-man Tottenham to the Premier League summit after a 1-0 victory at Luton. The Dutch defender’s strike meant three points for Ange Postecoglou’s team at Kenilworth Road would send them to the summit for at least 24 hours, but they had to work hard for it after Yves Bissouma was sent off in first-half stoppage time. Bissouma was booked twice in quick succession by referee John Brooks, the second for simulation, but Van de Ven’s close-range finish in the 52nd minute earned the visitors a hard-fought win.

Raheem Sterling starred as Chelsea fought back to beat Burnley 4-1 and condemn the Clarets to a fifth successive home defeat. Sterling, who was this week left out of Gareth Southgate’s England squad, was instrumental as the Blues cancelled out 18-year-old Wilson Odobert’s opener when his cross deflected off Ameen Al-Dakhil for a 42nd-minute equaliser. He then won the penalty which was dispatched by Cole Palmer early in the second half and capped a fine performance with Chelsea’s third with a confident strike into the bottom corner before substitute Nicolas Jackson added a fourth, with Sterling again involved in the build-up.

Everton scored more than once at home for the first time in almost a year as Goodison Park finally celebrated a victory after a 3-0 win over a woeful Bournemouth. On-loan Leeds winger Jack Harrison marked his full home debut with a brilliant lob over goalkeeper Neto to double the advantage given to them by James Garner’s early strike before Abdoulaye Doucoure made the game safe on the hour from close range.

Willian rolled back the years to help Fulham cruise to a 3-1 victory over Sheffield United. The 35-year-old Brazilian produced a stunning display, cementing his side’s win with a third goal following Bobby De Cordova-Reid’s strike and an unfortunate Wes Foderingham own goal after Antonee Robinson had put into his own net.