Scotland matches return to free-to-air TV as deal struck - what channel will games be on?

Huge boost for armchair Scotland supporters

Calls for Scotland matches to return to free-to-air television have been answered after the BBC confirmed it will show all of the men's national team fixtures in the run up to the 2026 World Cup.

The broadcaster has agreed an exclusive deal with Uefa that will cover 14 Scotland matches, including the World Cup qualifiers home and away against Belarus, Greece and either Portugal or Denmark, the upcoming Nations League play-off against Greece and the June friendlies against Iceland and Leichtenstein.

The matches will be aired live on BBC One Scotland and BBC iPlayer and ensures that no additional subscription will be required to watch Steve Clarke's side for the first time in 15 years.

The move follows campaigning by supporter groups and politicians for matches to be aired for free on terrestrial TV after the most recent deal with Viaplay collapsed when the Nordic broadcaster pulled out of its UK commitments last year.

It left Scotland without a broadcast partner for their Nations League A campaign although the opening matches against Poland at Hampden and Portugal in Lisbon in September were screened by ITV after a late one-off deal was brokered.

The remaining four matches were not purchased by mainstream broadcasters, meaning that the only way to watch the games live were on YouTube channels run by Viaplay and the Scottish Football Association with no pre or post-match analysis.

The new BBC deal is a welcome boost for the Tartan Army and also includes Wales and Northern Ireland men’s international matches - the first time the broadcaster has secured live TV rights for all three of the UK’s devolved nations.

Ian Maxwell, Scottish FA chief executive: “We are delighted that BBC Scotland has come to agreement with UEFA for the rights to televise our Scotland Men’s National Team on a free-to-air basis.

“It complements their existing coverage of the Scotland Women’s National Team and, beyond that, their overall commitment to the domestic game in this country.

“We thank Viaplay for their support to this point. When it became apparent the rights could become available, we championed the potential for free-to-air coverage to reach as many Scotland supporters as possible and we are grateful that BBC and UEFA could reach agreement.

“Steve Clarke and the squad are heading into an exciting period – with the UEFA Nations League Group A/B Play-Off this month against Greece, two friendlies in June and a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign to look forward to. It’s great to have BBC Scotland supporting us for every kick of the ball.”

Hayley Valentine, Director BBC Scotland, added: “I’m so excited that millions of Scotland fans will now be able to enjoy free-to-air access to all Scotland’s international matches. Bringing our audience together is at the heart of BBC Scotland’s work and I know nothing ignites passion here more than live international football.

“We’ve been working on this agreement since I started as Director last Autumn and it was crystal-clear from day one that people across Scotland wanted to see their national team back live on free-to-air television. I’m delighted we’ve been able to deliver.”