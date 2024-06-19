Scotland make two changes as team named to face Switzerland in Euro 2024 clash

The Scots play their second match of the tournament at the 43,000 capacity Rhein-Energie Stadion in Cologne with the game set to get underway at 8pm BST.
Scotland go into the match looking to bounce back from a dismal 5-1 defeat to Germany in the tournament opener last Friday knowing that they must avoid another defeat to keep themselves firmly in contention for a place in the knock-out stages.
One change has been enforced with Ryan Porteous suspended after being given a two-match ban from UEFA for his two-footed tackle on Germany’s Ilkay Gundogan in the opening match which earned a red card following a VAR review.
However, Clarke has opted against making wholesale changes with just one further player dropping out as he looks for a response from the majority of men who started in Munich last Friday.
Here is the Scotland starting XI to face Switzerland in their second match of Euro 2024...