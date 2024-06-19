Scotland make two changes as team named to face Switzerland in Euro 2024 clash

The Scots play their second match of the tournament at the 43,000 capacity Rhein-Energie Stadion in Cologne with the game set to get underway at 8pm BST.

Scotland go into the match looking to bounce back from a dismal 5-1 defeat to Germany in the tournament opener last Friday knowing that they must avoid another defeat to keep themselves firmly in contention for a place in the knock-out stages.

One change has been enforced with Ryan Porteous suspended after being given a two-match ban from UEFA for his two-footed tackle on Germany’s Ilkay Gundogan in the opening match which earned a red card following a VAR review.

However, Clarke has opted against making wholesale changes with just one further player dropping out as he looks for a response from the majority of men who started in Munich last Friday.

Here is the Scotland starting XI to face Switzerland in their second match of Euro 2024...

Angus Gunn The Norwich goalkeeper will be hoping for a better night than the one he endured in Munich last Friday as he earns his 12th cap.

Anthony Ralston Steve Clarke has kept faith with the Celtic man despite a tough evening against Germany. He will start at right wing-back on his 11th cap.

Andy Robertson The Scotland captain fronted up this week and admitted the players let the nation down against Germany. He will look to lead his men to a better outcome on his 73rd cap.