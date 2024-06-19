Scotland manager Steve Clarke has named his starting 11 to face Switzerland in the Euro 2024 Group A match in Cologne.Scotland manager Steve Clarke has named his starting 11 to face Switzerland in the Euro 2024 Group A match in Cologne.
Scotland make two changes as team named to face Switzerland in Euro 2024 clash

Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 19th Jun 2024, 19:04 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2024, 19:36 BST
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has made two changes to his starting line-up for tonight’s Euro 2024 Group A fixture against Switzerland.

The Scots play their second match of the tournament at the 43,000 capacity Rhein-Energie Stadion in Cologne with the game set to get underway at 8pm BST.

Scotland go into the match looking to bounce back from a dismal 5-1 defeat to Germany in the tournament opener last Friday knowing that they must avoid another defeat to keep themselves firmly in contention for a place in the knock-out stages.

One change has been enforced with Ryan Porteous suspended after being given a two-match ban from UEFA for his two-footed tackle on Germany’s Ilkay Gundogan in the opening match which earned a red card following a VAR review.

However, Clarke has opted against making wholesale changes with just one further player dropping out as he looks for a response from the majority of men who started in Munich last Friday.

Here is the Scotland starting XI to face Switzerland in their second match of Euro 2024...

The Norwich goalkeeper will be hoping for a better night than the one he endured in Munich last Friday as he earns his 12th cap.

1. Angus Gunn

The Norwich goalkeeper will be hoping for a better night than the one he endured in Munich last Friday as he earns his 12th cap.

Steve Clarke has kept faith with the Celtic man despite a tough evening against Germany. He will start at right wing-back on his 11th cap.

2. Anthony Ralston

Steve Clarke has kept faith with the Celtic man despite a tough evening against Germany. He will start at right wing-back on his 11th cap.

The Scotland captain fronted up this week and admitted the players let the nation down against Germany. He will look to lead his men to a better outcome on his 73rd cap.

3. Andy Robertson

The Scotland captain fronted up this week and admitted the players let the nation down against Germany. He will look to lead his men to a better outcome on his 73rd cap.

After starting the defeat to Germany in the middle of the back three, the Al-Ittihad defender moves to the right centre-back position vacated by the suspended Ryan Porteous on what will be his 33rd appearance for Scotland.

4. Jack Hendry

After starting the defeat to Germany in the middle of the back three, the Al-Ittihad defender moves to the right centre-back position vacated by the suspended Ryan Porteous on what will be his 33rd appearance for Scotland.

