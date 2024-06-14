Scotland make one shock omission as team named to face Germany in Euros opener

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has named his starting team for the Euro 2024 opener against Germany.

The Scots kick-off the tournament against the hosts in front of 75,000 spectators at the Allianz Arena in Munich with the match set to get underway at 8pm BST.

Scotland go into the match as heavy underdogs against a Germany side considered among the favourites to go all the way to the final on July 14.

The Tartan Army have been debating over Clarke’s possible starting 11 all week with selection dilemmas all across the pitch, particularly in midfield and defence.

The time for predictions is now over with the Scotland teamsheet locked in with one major omission in midfield and a decision made on the striker who will lead the attack.

Here is the Scotland starting XI to face Germany in the first match of Euro 2024...

1 . Angus Gunn The Norwich goalkeeper earns his 11th cap. He has kept four clean sheets for Scotland in his 10 previous appearances. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

2 . Anthony Ralston The Celtic defender starts at right wing-back to earn his 10th cap. He has one goal in nine previous international appearances. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

3 . Andy Robertson The Liverpool defender lines up at left wing-back and captains Scotland for a record 50th time as he earns cap number 72. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group