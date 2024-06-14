Scotland manager Steve Clarke has named his starting XI for the Euro 2024 opening match against hosts Germany.Scotland manager Steve Clarke has named his starting XI for the Euro 2024 opening match against hosts Germany.
Scotland make one shock omission as team named to face Germany in Euros opener

Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 14th Jun 2024, 19:04 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2024, 19:26 BST
Steve Clarke confirms his starting XI as tournament gets underway

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has named his starting team for the Euro 2024 opener against Germany.

The Scots kick-off the tournament against the hosts in front of 75,000 spectators at the Allianz Arena in Munich with the match set to get underway at 8pm BST.

Scotland go into the match as heavy underdogs against a Germany side considered among the favourites to go all the way to the final on July 14.

The Tartan Army have been debating over Clarke’s possible starting 11 all week with selection dilemmas all across the pitch, particularly in midfield and defence.

The time for predictions is now over with the Scotland teamsheet locked in with one major omission in midfield and a decision made on the striker who will lead the attack.

Here is the Scotland starting XI to face Germany in the first match of Euro 2024...

The Norwich goalkeeper earns his 11th cap. He has kept four clean sheets for Scotland in his 10 previous appearances.

1. Angus Gunn

The Norwich goalkeeper earns his 11th cap. He has kept four clean sheets for Scotland in his 10 previous appearances.

Photo Sales
The Celtic defender starts at right wing-back to earn his 10th cap. He has one goal in nine previous international appearances.

2. Anthony Ralston

The Celtic defender starts at right wing-back to earn his 10th cap. He has one goal in nine previous international appearances.

Photo Sales
The Liverpool defender lines up at left wing-back and captains Scotland for a record 50th time as he earns cap number 72.

3. Andy Robertson

The Liverpool defender lines up at left wing-back and captains Scotland for a record 50th time as he earns cap number 72.

Photo Sales
The Watford defender lines up on the right of the back three on what will be his 12th appearance for Scotland.

4. Ryan Porteous

The Watford defender lines up on the right of the back three on what will be his 12th appearance for Scotland.

Photo Sales
