Scotland learn Nations League play-off opponents and match dates - full UEFA draw

Who Scotland will face to retain League A status

Scotland have discovered who will they face in the UEFA Nations League play-offs following the draw which took place in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.

Scotland secured their place in the League A/B play-offs thanks to a 2-1 victory over Poland in Warsaw on Monday which completed an impressive turnaround in Group A1.

A 3-2 defeat at home to the Poles after a stoppage-time penalty was far from an ideal start for Steve Clarke’s side on the back of a disappointing Euro 2024. It was followed by a 2-1 loss in Portugal after a late winner from Cristiano Ronaldo before Scotland were then beaten in Croatia to sit rock bottom.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke and Andy Robertson at full time after the 2-1 victory over Poland in Warsaw. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

However, after battling to a goalless draw against Portugal at Hampden Park last month, Clarke’s men slowly turned the corner. John McGinn’s late goal secured a 1-0 win over Croatia and Andy Robertson’s header deep in stoppage time snatched a 2-1 victory over Poland in Warsaw.

All that left Scotland in third place, so avoiding automatic relegation, and it has now been confirmed they will face a two-legged play-off against Greece, who finished runners-up behind England in Group B2, to stay in the top tier.

A 2-1 win at Wembley and four other victories could not quite get Greece above England as they missed out on automatic promotion courtesy of a 3-0 home defeat to Lee Carsley’s side. Their only other defeats in the past two years came against France, Germany and the Netherlands. Scotland have only played Greece twice with the Hampden encounter seeing Ally McCoist head the only goal to take Scotland to Euro 96.

Scotland will travel to Greece for the away leg on Thursday, March 20, 2025 before hosting the home leg at Hampden Park on Sunday, March 23, 2025.

Full UEFA Nations League draw:

Nations League quarter-finals: Netherlands v Spain, Croatia v France, Denmark v Portugal, Italy v Germany.

League A/B play-offs: Turkey v Hungary, Ukraine v Belgium, Austria v Serbia, Greece v Scotland.

Leage B/C play-offs: Kosovo v Iceland, Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland, Armenia v Georgia, Slovakia v Slovenia.