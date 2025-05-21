Scotland learn Euro 2028 qualification fate as UEFA rule on direct entry for host nations

Safety net in place but no automatic qualification

Scotland will not be guaranteed a place at Euro 2028 but could take advantage of a safety net if they fail to qualify.

UEFA has decided that the host nations - Scotland, England, Wales and Republic of Ireland - will not receive automatic qualification to the tournament in three years time.

The governing body’s executive committee announced after its meeting in Bilbao on Wednesday as expected that the co-hosts will take part in the qualifying phase, during which 12 groups of four or five teams will battle it out to be one of the 24 which will contest the finals.

Scotland, England, Wales and Republic of Ireland will host Euro 2028 as part of a joint UK venture. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The group winners and the best eight runners-up will go straight through with further spots, should they be required, reserved for the two best-ranked hosts who have not qualified.

Steve Clarke would become the first Scotland head coach to lead the nation into three major finals were he to qualify for a third successive European Championships.

A UEFA statement said: “The UEFA executive committee has confirmed the qualification format for Euro 2028, to be held across nine venues in the UK and Ireland with 24 participating teams.

“As in the current 2024-26 European Qualifiers, 12 qualifying groups will be formed of four or five teams. Hosts England, Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales will also participate in qualifying, drawn into separate groups.

“The 12 group winners and 8 best runners-up (20 teams) will advance directly to the Euro 2028 final tournament. Two spots in the final tournament will be reserved for the two best-ranked host nations who are not qualified as group winners or best runners-up after the completion of the qualifying group stage.”

The fortunes of the host nations will dictate how many of the remaining four places are up for grabs in a play-off phase involving the remaining runners-up and the best-ranked 2026-27 Nations League non-qualified group winners.

If both available berths are used by host countries, eight teams would compete in two paths for the remaining two in single-leg semi-finals and finals; if only one is needed, 12 teams would fight it out in three paths on a similar basis.

Should neither be required, eight teams would play four home and away ties with the winners making it through to the tournament, the schedule for which is expected to be released in the autumn of this year.

Northern Ireland were initially part of the five-nation bid, but the country will not host any games after the withdrawal of Belfast’s Casement Park from the list of venues.

Hampden will be the sole Scottish venue used in the tournament alongside six in England – Wembley, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Etihad Stadium, St James’ Park, Villa Park and Everton’s new home at Bramley-Moore Dock. The Aviva Stadium in Dublin and the Principality Stadium in Cardiff are the other stadia included with Wembley is set to host the final – and potentially both semi-finals.