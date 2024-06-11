Germany involved in training ground spat on eve of Munich showdown

Steve Clarke believes reports of training ground rows emanating from Germany’s Euro 2024 camp should be treated as warning signs before Scotland meet the hosts in Munich on Friday.

The Germans have continued a noble tradition of major football powers being rocked by fall outs between team-mates at major tournaments. Midfielder Toni Kroos described the brief spat earlier this week between Real Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger and Niclas Fullkrug of Borussia Dortmund as a “good thing” when the veteran midfielder spoke at a press conference on Tuesday. He claimed it demonstrated desire. Clarke agreed and added that it should serve as a reminder to people about the potency of the hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Everyone was telling me when the draw was made that Germany wasn’t in a good place,” he said. “I wasn’t fooled. I wasn’t getting carried away with that talk. You know when it comes to a major tournament that Germany are always ready. It’s a home tournament. You know they’re going to be really up for this one.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke during a training session at Stadion am Groben in Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Tuesday.

“There was a bit in the media about a little bust-up on their training pitch,” he added. “That just tells me that they’re ready and up for it. We expect a very, very good Germany side, but hopefully they’re facing a very, very good Scotland side. Julian Nagelsmann’s taken a little bit of time to put his stamp on the team but that’s what happens. In recent friendly matches they’ve looked like their old selves.”

Speaking to the Scottish national team channel, the manager addressed the extra responsibility on Scotland as they open the tournament against Germany. Clarke revealed that he will be reminding the players to keep focused despite the ceremonial “circus” going on around them.