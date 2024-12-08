Former Parkhead duo miss out on MLS title

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland's Lewis Morgan suffered play-off final heartbreak on Saturday night as New York Red Bulls missed out on a first-ever Major League Soccer title.

The former Celtic and St Mirren forward has been in sensational form, scoring 13 times and providing seven assists in 36 appearances as Red Bulls embarked on a surprise run to the MLS Cup final after finishing seventh in the regular season Eastern Conference table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morgan, recalled to the Scotland squad by Steve Clarke for Euro 2024 after a six-year absence, played the full 90 minutes of the showpiece occasion alongside his ex-Celtic teammate, Cameron Harper.

Marco Reus of Los Angeles Galaxy consoles Cameron Harper of New York Red Bulls after the 2024 MLS Cup Final. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) | Getty Images

However, it was an LA Galaxy side featuring Germany international Marco Reus who claimed the title with a 2-1 victory in front of 26,812 spectators at the Dignity Health Sports Park in California.

Galaxy were two goals ahead inside 13 minutes through Joseph Paintsil and Dejan Joveljić and although Red Bulls pulled one back through Sean Nealis, the hosts held on to win a record sixth MLS championship.

Morgan, awarded the prestigious MLS Comeback Player of the Year award in November following his return from troublesome hip injury, started the match as the central striker but was moved to the right in the second half as Red Bulls chased an equaliser which ultimately proved beyond them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland internationa lLewis Morgan in action for New York Red Bulls. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) | Getty Images

It is the second time Red Bulls have fallen at the final hurdle, having also finished MLS runners-up in 2008. Red Bulls head coach Sandro Schwarz felt his players could held their heads high and admitted there were tears in the dressing room afterwards.

"What I can say is always the same, I love these guys, how the reaction was [in the second half]," the German said. "Now they are in the locker room. For sure, some guys they are crying ... sometimes it's tough when you lose the final but also [we need] to use this experience to create the next energy, the next intensity."