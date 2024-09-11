New career in Bulgaria for 19-times capped defender

Scotland defender Liam Cooper has ended a 10-year spell with Leeds United and completed a move to Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia.

The Championship club’s former captain, 33, has been a free agent since his contract expired in June.

Cooper, who moved to Elland Road in August 2014, made 284 appearances and captained the side when they were promoted back to the Premier League in 2020 after a 16-year absence.

Leeds said Cooper would be remembered as “one of the club’s greatest ever captains” while chief executive Angus Kinnear called him "a warrior on the pitch and an ambassador off it”.

In a open letter to Leeds supporters, the 19-times capped centre-back wrote: "To the best in the land. After 10 years, seven as captain, it's time to say goodbye, “I leave the club proud of what we achieved together, I was never perfect, but throughout my time I tried to represent you and the club with dignity and modesty at all times.

“I appreciate each and every one of you, for making me a better person and proving far and wide that some things are more important than football.

“As I move on to the next chapter of my career I will look back and be very proud but also hungry for more. Stay loud and stay proud. I’ll see you in the terraces.”