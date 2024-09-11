Scotland international hailed one of 'greatest ever captains' as move to Europe marks end of 10-year spell
Scotland defender Liam Cooper has ended a 10-year spell with Leeds United and completed a move to Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia.
The Championship club’s former captain, 33, has been a free agent since his contract expired in June.
Cooper, who moved to Elland Road in August 2014, made 284 appearances and captained the side when they were promoted back to the Premier League in 2020 after a 16-year absence.
Leeds said Cooper would be remembered as “one of the club’s greatest ever captains” while chief executive Angus Kinnear called him "a warrior on the pitch and an ambassador off it”.
In a open letter to Leeds supporters, the 19-times capped centre-back wrote: "To the best in the land. After 10 years, seven as captain, it's time to say goodbye, “I leave the club proud of what we achieved together, I was never perfect, but throughout my time I tried to represent you and the club with dignity and modesty at all times.
“I appreciate each and every one of you, for making me a better person and proving far and wide that some things are more important than football.
“As I move on to the next chapter of my career I will look back and be very proud but also hungry for more. Stay loud and stay proud. I’ll see you in the terraces.”
Cooper made two substitute appearances for Scotland at Euro 2024 but was not included in the most recent squad for the Nations League defeats to Poland and Portugal.
