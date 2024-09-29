Scotland injury worries increase as playmaker doubtful for next squad

Playmaker absent for Whitecaps’ MLS draw against Portland

Ryan Gauld has emerged as a doubt for Scotland’s Nations League double-header against Croatia and Portugal next month after he missed Vancouver Whitecaps’ 1-1 draw with Portland Timbers.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder won his first caps for Scotland earlier this month, coming on as a substitute in the 3-2 defeat by Poland and then in the 2-1 loss at Portugal. He has played a key role for Whitecaps this season, helping them win the Canadian Championships earlier this week, but he was listed as being injured for Saturday night’s MLS clash with the Timbers.

It is understood that Gauld played through a hamstring injury to help Vancouver defeat Toronto on penalties in the Canadian showpiece, and subsequently was unable to play this weekend. Gauld’s Scotland team-mate Stuart Armstrong came on as a 70th-minute substitute, but was unable to help the hosts find a winner at BC Place.

Armstrong was omitted from the Scotland squad last time out, but could benefit if Gauld’s injury precludes him from being involved in Steve Clarke’s squad. The national team manager does not have his selection issues to seek, with defenders Kieran Tierney and Aaron Hickey already ruled out, while Scott McKenna and Jack Hendry are also doubtful. Further forward, Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn is nursing a hamstring injury as well.