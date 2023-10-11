Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has suffered another injury blow ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifier in Spain after Kevin Nisbet became the second player to withdraw from his squad.

Kevin Nisbet has become the second withdrawal from the Scotland squad for thr Euro 2024 qualifier against Spain. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

The Millwall striker suffered a hamstring injury in his side’s 2-2 draw with Hull City in the Championship on Saturday and has not travelled to Seville for the match on Thursday evening which could confirm Scotland’s place at the tournament in Germany next summer.

Nisbet joins Ryan Jack in pulling out of the original squad with the Rangers midfielder also succumbing to an injury, but despite the double blow, Clarke has opted against calling up any late replacements with 20 outfield players left at his disposal, including three strikers in the shape of Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams and Jacob Brown.

Scotland will secure their place in Euro 2024 if they win or draw against Spain or if Norway fail to beat Cyprus on the same evening. The national side then travel to Lille for a glamour friendly against World Cup runners-up France on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Scotland Under-21 head coach Scot Gemmill has called up Hearts midfielder Aidan Denholm to his squad for the upcoming Under-21 European Championship qualifying double-header against Hungary and Malta following the withdrawals of Josh Doig and Lyall Cameron.