Scotland hit by another squad withdrawal as defensive options dwindle for double-header

Scotland have been hit by another withdrawal in defence for the friendlies against Netherlands and Northern Ireland after Scott McKenna was removed from the squad due to injury.

The centre-half joined up with the Scotland squad at Lesser Hampden at the start of the week nursing an injury and after assessment, it has been decided that he will not be fit enough to play a part in Friday’s friendly in Amsterdam, nor the match against Northern Ireland on Tuesday in Glasgow. The 27-year-old recently returned to first-team action with FC Copenhagen, who he joined on loan from Nottingham Forest back in January.

McKenna is the second defensive withdrawal that manager Steve Clarke has had to endure in this camp following on from Grant Hanley, with the Norwich City centre-half nursing an ankle issue. It means Clarke only has four natural centre-halves at his disposal in John Souttar, Ryan Porteous, Jack Hendry and Liam Cooper, although Kieran Tierney can play on the left of a back three and midfielders Scott McTominay and Kenny McLean can also fill in.