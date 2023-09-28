Scotland and Real Madrid forward Caroline Weir was taken off in the 15th minute of the UEFA Nations League clash with Belgium on Tuesday.

Caroline Weir has suffered an ACL injury. Cr. Getty Images

Real Madrid have confirmed the devastating news that star Scotland forward Caroline Weir is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury.

The 28-year-old, who recently captained Scotland for the first time, was taken off the field after just quarter of an hour when she landed on her right leg awkwardly and scans have now confirmed fears that she has suffered a knee injury.

A short statement on the Real Madrid website said: "Following tests carried out on our player Caroline Weir by the Real Madrid Medical Services, she has been diagnosed with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee. She will undergo surgery in the coming days."

The injury will be a huge blow for both Weir and Scotland manager Pedro Martinez Losa with a UEFA Nations League double header against Netherlands to come next month before the visit of England to Hampden Park in December.

Weir was seen leaving Hampden Park on crutches but there was hope that the former Manchester City player wasn't too badly hurt after she originally re-entered the field following the injury and was later seen in good spirits on the bench with her team mates.

Scotland head coach Martinez Losa blasted the Belgium team's treatment of Weir in his post match press conference, stating they had "targeted" the Real Madrid star, adding: "I am very angry, we have an injury to our best player, the opponent was looking to deliberately hurt her and it is the duty of the referee to protect the players.

“The opponent targeted Caroline with the first three actions and after Caroline was taken off they targeted Kirsty Hanson and that is very disappointing" said the 50-year-old following the 1-1 draw with Belgium.