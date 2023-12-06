Scotland Euro 2024 ticket sales delayed as SFA blunder leaves fans frustrated

The Scottish FA has apologised for the ‘technical error’ that has delayed Euro 2024 ticket sales

The European Championship trophy on stage at the Euro 2024 draw in Hamburg, Germany last week. (Photo by Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images)

Scotland fans have suffered more frustration in the process of buying Euro 2024 tickets after a blunder delayed the much-awaited start of the sale.

The Tartan Army were still reeling from the sobering impact of the ticket prices for the opening match with Germany following the high of Saturday’s draw, when the sale was called off less than an hour before it was due to start at noon on Wednesday.

Scotland Supporters Club members with 12 or more loyalty points were due to be sent codes to use on UEFA’s ticket portal on the morning of the sale but too many received it.

An email to fans read: “Due to a technical error, UEFA EURO 2024 codes have been sent out to Scotland Supporters Club members who are not eligible to buy tickets at this stage.

“As a result of this error, the sale scheduled for 12 noon will be delayed until further notice while we liaise with UEFA to resolve the issue.

“The Scottish FA would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to supporters at this time. We will communicate further information on the sales schedule as soon it is available.”

Members with 12 points were due to get a 24-hour period to purchase tickets before the offer is extended to those on 11 points but fans had been gearing up to apply at noon in a bid to get the less expensive tickets.

UEFA has allocated 10,000 tickets to fans of each nation for each game in the tournament.

However, the tickets vary in price and the opening match against Germany in Munich on June 14 comes at a huge premium.

Tickets range from 50 to 600 euros for the game, which makes them significantly more expensive than all the other group stage matches.

