Scotland Euro 2024 squad: 17 booked on plane to Germany and 21 names vying for remaining six spots

Stuart Armstrong boosted his hopes of making Scotland's Euro 2024 squad with a goal against Norway. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Steve Clarke's Scotland squad selection will be a huge discussion point as next summer’s Euros come into focus.

A memorable qualification campaign is now in the history books and Clarke will spend the next few months assessing his options before deciding which 23 players travel to Germany.

Two friendlies in March against as yet unconfirmed opposition will be used to help him finalise his decision. Here is how things stand with 38 potential call-ups who could make the final cut.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has a decision to make over Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland and several other attacking options ahead of Euro 2024. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Goalkeepers

On the plane: Angus Gunn (Norwich).

In the departure lounge: Zander Clark (Hearts) and Liam Kelly (Motherwell).

Possible late ticket: Craig Gordon (Hearts), Robby McCrorie (Rangers).

Gunn has established himself as Scotland's number one after making the decision to switch international allegiance from England at the start of the qualifying campaign. Made his debut in the 3-0 home win over Cyprus in March and only conceded once - to an Erling Haaland penalty - in his first five caps. His injury absence was felt in the draws with Georgia and Norway as Scotland conceded five times across both games. Clark stepped in and made some decent saves but could have done better with a few of the goals conceded. Kelly is a squad regular but has yet to make a competitive appearance while 40-year-old Gordon is due to return from a double leg-break in the new year and will be keen to push for a place in Germany in what could be his last major finals appearance. McCrorie has been called up as emergency cover on a few occasions but has yet to be capped. His involvement will rely on securing regular first-team football - at Rangers or elsewhere - between now and next summer.

Defenders

On the plane: Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad, on loan from Arsenal), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Grant Hanley (Norwich), Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq), Aaron Hickey (Brentford), Nathan Patterson (Everton).

In the departure lounge: Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest), Liam Cooper (Leeds Utd).

Possible late ticket: Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Greg Taylor (Celtic), John Souttar (Rangers), Dominic Hyam (Blackburn).

Robertson, Tierney, Hanley, Porteous, Hickey is arguably Scotland's strongest defence - the same five that started the campaign with two clean sheets and two wins over Cyprus and Spain in March. Hanley missed all but the opening two Euro 2024 qualifiers due to an achilles injury picked up in April but, all going well, will make his Norwich comeback next month and, if fit, will return for the March internationals. Captain Robertson and Tierney are two of Scotland's most important players as was highlighted in them missing the final two qualifiers which forced Clarke to change from his favoured back three to a back four. Scotland will be praying both return to club action soon and remain fit for the rest of the season. While Hickey has edged ahead of Patterson for the right wing-back slot, the Everton youngster has shown that he remains a good option even if lacking regular game-time with his club. Hendry has been a consistent starter under Clarke and will be there or thereabouts when it comes to selecting his starting line-up for the opening match of the Euros. McKenna has started the last four Scotland matches but is no longer a first-pick at Forest which could put his place at risk when everyone is fit. Cooper is only ever used as injury cover for Scotland but rarely misses a squad. Celtic duo Taylor and Ralston will likely rely on injuries to others to be included given the strength in the full-back areas. The same applies to Hyam, who was called up for the first-time in March as injury cover for Hendry and earned his first cap as a substitute in the 2-1 win in Norway. Souttar could stake a claim for a place if he is playing regularly but keeping fit for any period of time remains an ongoing issue for the Rangers defender, which is frustrating given his talent.

Midfielders

On the plane: John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Scott McTominay (Man Utd), Billy Gilmour (Brighton), Kenny McLean (Norwich), Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth).

In the departure lounge: Ryan Jack (Rangers), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna).

Possible late ticket: David Turnbull (Celtic), Elliot Anderson (Newcastle).

Midfield is one area where Scotland are blessed with an abundance of quality options. McGinn and McGregor are captains of Aston Villa and Celtic respectively and among the first names on Clarke's teamsheet, while McTominay has transformed into a Scotland goal machine across the qualification campaign with seven goals since being moved forward from his previous role on the right of the back three. In addition, Gilmour is now starting to live up to his reputation as one of the brightest up and coming prospects in the EPL with regular starts for high-flying Brighton. The nailed down quartet will almost certainly be joined in the squad by Armstrong, who reminded Clarke of his worth with an excellent goal in the 3-3 draw with Norway in his first Scotland start since March. Christie's influence in a Scotland jersey has waned in recent appearances but he is another dead-cert, along with McLean, who has been an important figure for the national side, mainly off the bench, particularly with the winning goal in Oslo in June that made all the difference. Jack is another terrific footballer but one who has struggled for regular starts, while Ferguson is setting the heather alight in Serie A with Bologna but has yet to convince Clarke he is worthy of a starting spot.

Turnbull is enjoying a good season with Celtic, particularly in the goal-scoring department, but would likely require call-offs to make the cut, while former England Under-21 Anderson remains a possible wildcard despite pulling out of his first Scotland squad in October in order to keep his international options open.

Forwards

On the plane: Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers), Che Adams (Southampton).

In the departure lounge: Lawrence Shankland (Hearts), Jacob Brown (Stoke City).

Possible late ticket: Kevin Nisbet (Millwall), Ross Stewart (Sunderland), Ben Doak (Liverpool) Harvey Barnes (Newcastle), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)

Advertisement Hide Ad

