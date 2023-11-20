The Tartan Army are looking forward to next month's Euro 2024 draw as potential group stage opponents emerge

Scotland brought their successful Euro 2024 qualifying campaign to a close with a 3-3 draw against Norway at Hampden on Sunday.

The result ensured Steve Clarke’s side finished second in Group A after collecting 17 points, four less than first-placed Spain and six more than third-placed Norway, with just one defeat across their eight matches, which came away from home to the eventual group winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the second group campaign in succession where Scotland have finished runners-up, after coming second to Denmark in World Cup 2022 qualifying, only this time second place is enough to guarantee a spot in the finals in Germany next summer. Scotland having missed out on a place in Qatar last year due to a play-off semi-final defeat to Ukraine at Hampden.

Scotland players wear 'We're off to Germany' tee-shirts during a lap of honour after the 3-3 draw with Norway at Hampden. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

There is no need for such a scenario on this occasion with Scotland already safely through their second successive European Championships following their first appearance in a major finals in 23 years at the delayed Euro 2020 – achieved following a penalty shoot-out win in Serbia in a play-off.

Now, attention turns towards the draw for Euro 2024 group stages , which takes place in Hamburg, Germany on Saturday, December 2, 5pm UK time, by which time 21 of the 24 nations taking part will be known, with the final three spots to be claimed by the play-off winners in March.

Failure to beat Norway means that Scotland missed out on the chance to secure a place in Pot 2 for the draw. They will be placed in Pot 3 which some may argue is a preferable outcome as it ensures they will avoid facing some big nations who are also projected to be third seeds such as Netherlands, Italy and Croatia.

The majority of Pot 1 teams are already locked in meaning Scotland could face hosts Germany, Portugal, France, Spain or Belgium in their group at Euro 2024, with England projected to make up the last of the top seeds.

Hungary and Austria are two sides who Scotland could face from Pot 2, both confirmed as second seeds, with Turkey, Denmark, Albania and Romania all projected to join them in securing Pot 2 status.

Confirmed alongside Scotland in Pot 3 are Slovakia, with the aforementioned trio of Netherlands, Italy and Croatia projected to join them, along with Serbia.

Pot 4 is less certain as this will include the three play-off winners in March, with Slovenia, Czech Republic and Switzerland projected to make up the fourth seeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking at the possibilities, some may consider a group of France, Denmark, Scotland and Switzerland as being among the most difficult potential draws, with a section of Germany, Albania, Scotland and the play-off winner from the lower ranked League C path, likely to be either Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan or Luxembourg, possibly considered more favourable, based on FIFA rankings.

Here is the full list of projected seeding pots for Euro 2024 as things stand:

Pot 1 – Germany, Portugal, France, Spain, Belgium, England

Pot 2 – Hungary, Turkey, Denmark, Albania, Romania, Austria

Pot 3 – Scotland, Slovakia, Netherlands, Serbia, Croatia, Italy

Pot 4 – Slovenia, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Play-off winner A, Play-off winner B, Play-off winner C.