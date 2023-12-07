Defender has not featured for his club since September amid mystery absence

Scott McKenna in action for Scotland during the recent 3-3 draw with Norway at Hampden. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Scotland defender Scott McKenna is understood to have been banished from the Nottingham Forest squad amid reports he is set to depart the club in January.

The 27-year-old centre-back has been mysteriously absent from the Forest side since a 1-1 draw against Burnley on September 18 having previously been a mainstay since his £4m move from Aberdeen in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Mail Online, both McKenna and fellow defender James Worrall, formerly of Rangers, have been told to report for training at different times, and on a different pitch, to the rest of the first-team squad.

McKenna is out of contract at the end of the season but could now be set for a move in the January transfer window as he looks to get back to playing first team football with a view to cementing his place in Steve Clarke's Euro 2024 plans.

The 33-times capped stopper has started each of the last four Scotland matches but an extended exile from the Forest first-team over the remainder of the season could put his place in Clarke's 23-man squad in jeopardy.

McKenna and Worrall were key players as Forest secured promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs two years ago before retaining their top flight status last season.

Reports state that Forest have given no official explanation for the explusion of the pair, but it is not believed to be related to any behaviourial issues or fall-outs.