Scotland could be handed three extra squad places for Euro 2024 after England manager Gareth Southgate revealed that some coaches want a return to 26 players.

Qualified nations are currently limited to selecting a squad of 23 for the tournament in Germany, three less than in Euro 2020, which was expanded to 26 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Southgate revealed that a number of his counterparts are set to push Uefa to revert back to 26 ahead of the provisional squad announcements on May 21, which would allow Scotland head coach Steve Clarke an additional three selections.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke could be handed an extra three squad places for Euro 2024. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“It seems to be (settled at 23),” the England boss said. “There is one more UEFA meeting where there's been a little bit of talk amongst some of the coaches about possibly increasing that.”

That meeting will be part of wider finalists’ workshop on April 8 and 9 in Dusseldorf, where Southgate will not push for 26 like some other coaches but will accept it if the decision goes that way.

Clarke selected a 25-man Scotland squad for the international window just passed, which saw a 4-0 reverse to the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Friday followed by a 1-0 defeat to Northern Ireland at Hampden on Tuesday.

The selection included four goalkeepers following the return of Craig Gordon and was minus two injured first picks in Callum McGregor and Aaron Hickey, as well as regular squad players Ryan Jack and Jacob Brown.

The 26-man limit for Euro 2020 allowed Clarke to name three uncapped players in his squad, namely Billy Gilmour, David Turnbull and Nathan Patterson with the former going on to have a breakthrough tournament.

Southgate, who has previously said it is a "bigger skill to pick a 23", was asked if he was in favour of a move to an expanded selection after suffering an injury-hit camp that saw the likes of Anthony Gordon, Ezri Konsa and Kobbie Mainoo all make their debuts with Ivan Toney registering his first goal – from the penalty spot – against Belgium on his first international start.