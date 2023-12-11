Scotland’s first two warm-up matches next year ahead of Euro 2024 have been confirmed, with Steve Clarke’s men to face Netherlands and Northern Ireland in March.

Scotland will play a total of four friendlies ahead of next summer’s European Championships, the first of which will be away from home against the Dutch. The match has been scheduled for Friday, March 22 but the venue has yet to be confirmed by the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB). A kick-off time of 8.45pm locally (7.45pm in Scotland) has, however, been announced. Scotland last match against Netherlands was in 2021, when Kevin Nisbet and Jack Hendry scored in a 2-2 draw.

The national team will then take on Northern Ireland at Hampden on Tuesday, March 26, kick-off 7.45pm. Michael O’Neill’s Northern Irish team failed to qualify for the Euros and last played Scotland in 2015, when Christophe Berra scored in a 1-0 win. The Scottish Football Association (SFA) say that ticket details for both games, and the venue for the clash against Netherlands, will be “released in due course”.

Scotland's Kevin Nisbet scores against Netherlands in a friendly back in 2021.