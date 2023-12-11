Scotland confirm two friendlies for March but Netherlands venue remains up in air - dates, kick-off times, ticket details
Scotland’s first two warm-up matches next year ahead of Euro 2024 have been confirmed, with Steve Clarke’s men to face Netherlands and Northern Ireland in March.
Scotland will play a total of four friendlies ahead of next summer’s European Championships, the first of which will be away from home against the Dutch. The match has been scheduled for Friday, March 22 but the venue has yet to be confirmed by the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB). A kick-off time of 8.45pm locally (7.45pm in Scotland) has, however, been announced. Scotland last match against Netherlands was in 2021, when Kevin Nisbet and Jack Hendry scored in a 2-2 draw.
The national team will then take on Northern Ireland at Hampden on Tuesday, March 26, kick-off 7.45pm. Michael O’Neill’s Northern Irish team failed to qualify for the Euros and last played Scotland in 2015, when Christophe Berra scored in a 1-0 win. The Scottish Football Association (SFA) say that ticket details for both games, and the venue for the clash against Netherlands, will be “released in due course”.
Scotland will then play two further games, either in late May or the start of June, ahead of their Euro 2024 campaign. Scotland have been drawn in Group A for the tournament in Germany and will be part of the opening night on Friday, June 14 when they meet the hosts in Munich. Their two other pool opponents will be Switzerland, who they face in Cologne on Wednesday, June 19 before concluding against Hungary in Stuttgart on Sunday, June 23.