Scotland complete 2025 schedule as two matches added to Tartan Army calendar - full fixture list

Who Steve Clarke’s side will face this year - and when

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland have finalised their 2025 fixture schedule after adding two friendlies to the calendar.

It promises to be a defining year for the national side as they look to retain Nations League A status while their 2026 World Cup qualification fate will also be decided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Clarke's men will play a total of 10 matches - four of them against the same side - spread across five international windows with an even split of five home and five away fixtures for the Tartan Army.

Scotland's first port of call is their Nations League play-off against Greece in March. A stoppage time winner from Andy Robertson in Poland in November ensured that Scotland avoided automatic relegation from Nations League A.

Andy Robertson's injury-time goal against Poland in November secured a Nations League play-off spot for Scotland. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

However, in order to remain in the top tier, they must overcome the Greeks, who finished runners-up behind England in their Nations League B group, over two legs. The first leg will take place at the Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis in Piraeus on Thursday, March 20. The teams will then reconvene for the decider at Hampden Park on Sunday, March 23.

It will be the first time Scotland have faced Greece since 1995 when an Ally McCoist header sealed a 1-0 win at Hampden but the two nations will be fully reacquainted with one other this year as they meet again in World Cup qualification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before then, Scotland will face Iceland and Liechtenstein in a June friendly double-header, as confirmed by the Scottish FA on Monday. Iceland will visit Hampden Park on Friday, June 6 before the Scots travel to Vaduz to take on Liechtenstein on Monday, June 9. Scotland have won all six meetings with Iceland, the last three of which have ended up in a 2-1 victory for the Dark Blues. The Scots have also won both encounters against Liechtenstein, with both Euro 2012 qualifiers settled by a one-goal margin.

Steve Clarke will lead Scotland into 10 fixtures in 2025 with huge Nations League and 2026 World Cup implications. (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Those matches will prepare Clarke's side for the all-important World Cup qualification campaign which gets underway in September. Scotland have been drawn into Group C alongside Greece, Belarus and either Portugal or Denmark, whichever side loses their Nations League quarter-final tie in March.

It will be against the, as yet, unconfirmed opponent that Scotland will kick off their bid to reach the 2026 tournament jointly hosted by USA, Canada and Mexico. Scotland start with back-to-back away matches that will see them travel to either Denmark or Portugal on Friday, September 5 before making their way to what is likely to be a neutral venue for their away match against Belarus on Monday, September 8, due to their involvement in the war in Ukraine.

A home double-header then follows with Scotland welcoming Greece back to Glasgow on Thursday, October 9, before Belarus make their first visit to Hampden in 20 years on Sunday, October 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The World Cup qualification campaign concludes the following month as Scotland travel to Greece on Saturday, November 15, for the fourth meeting between the sides within eight months before finishing against the top seeds, either Denmark or Portugal, at Hampden on Tuesday, November 18.

Scotland will book their place at the 2026 World Cup if they win their group while a runners-up spot would secure a place in the play-offs, with single-leg semi-finals followed by single-leg finals due to be played within the March 2026 international window.

Scotland's 2025 schedule:

Thursday, March 20

Nations League play-off first leg: Greece v Scotland, 7.45pm, Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis, Piraeus

Sunday, March 23

Nations League play-off 2nd leg: Scotland v Greece, 5pm, Hampden Park, Glasgow

Friday, June 6

Friendly: Scotland v Iceland, 7.45pm, Hampden Park, Glasgow

Monday, June 9

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friendly: Liechtenstein v Scotland, 6pm, Rheinpark Stadion, Vaduz

Friday, September 5

World Cup qualifier: Portugal or Denmark v Scotland, 7.45pm, venue tbc

Monday, September 8

World Cup qualifier: Belarus v Scotland, 7.45pm, venue tbc

Thursday, October 9

World Cup qualifier: Scotland v Greece, 7.45pm, Hampden Park, Glasgow

Sunday, October 12

World Cup qualifier: Scotland v Belarus, 5pm, Hampden Park, Glasgow

Saturday, November 15

World Cup qualifier: Greece v Scotland, 7.45pm, Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis, Piraeus

Tuesday, November 18