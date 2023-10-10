Scotland coach keeps distance from Elliot Anderson as Newcastle starlet 'needs to be given little bit of time'
The Scotland assistant coach was credited with being the conduit between the 20-year-old and manager Steve Clarke in the period before Anderson finally ‘committed’ his international future to the Scots. However, the midfielder left the camp prior to games against Cyprus and England last month citing a knock. With England manager Gareth Southgate admitting he remains interested in calling up the Whitley Bay-born Anderson, Clarke has decided to give the player time to further assess his options.
Carver watched Anderson appear as a substitute in Newcastle’s spectacular 4-1 Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain last midweek. “When he came on he was quite effective in the game but it’s not for me to get involved,” he said. “I’ve not spoken to anyone at the football club, I’ve not spoken to him or his family, it’s about giving him time. We have to respect and give him the time to make his decision. He’s a young lad, he’s developing as a player and developing in the right direction. He needs to be given a little bit of time with his family. We’ve not put him under any pressure whatsoever.”
Carver maintained that as far as he and Clarke are concerned, “the door’s open”. The former interim Newcastle manager added that Anderson’s people approached Scotland, not the other way around. “We never put him under pressure before we called him into the squad, they came to us. So we’ll have to wait and see.” Asked about other potential recruits among those qualified to play for both England and Scotland, he stressed Clarke was always on the lookout.
Newcastle is a particular area of interest at present, although Harvey Barnes – who is reportedly open to switching from England to Scotland – is currently sidelined with an ankle injury. Full-back Tino Livramento, whose mother is Scottish, is another who is on the radar from St James’ Park. “They’re out there and if they’re good enough I’m sure Steve will try to get them in the squad,” said Carver. “But it has to be a two-way thing, for sure.”