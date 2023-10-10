John Carver has revealed he has been keeping his distance from Elliot Anderson in the aftermath of the player’s Scotland about-turn.

The Scotland assistant coach was credited with being the conduit between the 20-year-old and manager Steve Clarke in the period before Anderson finally ‘committed’ his international future to the Scots. However, the midfielder left the camp prior to games against Cyprus and England last month citing a knock. With England manager Gareth Southgate admitting he remains interested in calling up the Whitley Bay-born Anderson, Clarke has decided to give the player time to further assess his options.

Carver watched Anderson appear as a substitute in Newcastle’s spectacular 4-1 Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain last midweek. “When he came on he was quite effective in the game but it’s not for me to get involved,” he said. “I’ve not spoken to anyone at the football club, I’ve not spoken to him or his family, it’s about giving him time. We have to respect and give him the time to make his decision. He’s a young lad, he’s developing as a player and developing in the right direction. He needs to be given a little bit of time with his family. We’ve not put him under any pressure whatsoever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carver maintained that as far as he and Clarke are concerned, “the door’s open”. The former interim Newcastle manager added that Anderson’s people approached Scotland, not the other way around. “We never put him under pressure before we called him into the squad, they came to us. So we’ll have to wait and see.” Asked about other potential recruits among those qualified to play for both England and Scotland, he stressed Clarke was always on the lookout.

Elliot Anderson during Newcastle's match against West Ham last weekend.