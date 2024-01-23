Scotland captain Andy Robertson set for Liverpool return after months out as Mo Salah jets in for treatment

Scotland captain Andy Robertson is set to make his first appearance since October when Liverpool take on Fulham in their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Craven Cottage on Wednesday.

The left-back suffered a dislocated shoulder while representing his country against Spain last year and subsequently required surgery. However, he has now fully recovered from the injury and will look to help the Reds secure a place at Wembley. They are defending a 2-1 lead from the first leg at Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robertson’s return will be a big boost for Liverpool, who have been without a recognised left-back for a month after his deputy Kostas Tsimikas injured his own shoulder. The 29-year-old is one of the senior players in the Anfield dressing-room and Scotland manager Steve Clarke will be pleased to see the player back in action ahead of March’s friendlies against the Netherlands and Northern Ireland.

Andy Robertson could play a part for Liverpool against Fulham on Wednesday night.

Liverpool’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders confirmed the news on Robertson during the pre-match press conference. “Robbo is now 13 weeks after surgery and he got clearance to train fully with the team, can make contact as the bone has healed and that’s really cool,” said Lijnders. “I just met him in the canteen and he said, ‘Pep, I’ve brought my tracksuit with me today’. He only trained once, but he is pushing himself into the squad. Medical team say it’s a coaching decision – so he’s in.”

Mo Salah injury latest

However, the news is bleaker on forward Mo Salah, who was due to arrive at The Liverpool Training Centre on Wednesday after injuring his hamstring at the weekend while playing for Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations. Salah flew back from the Ivory Coast so the club’s medical staff can take care of his rehabilitation, with the hope he could rejoin the national team should they reach the latter stages of the tournament. That move has drawn criticism from Egypt’s record caps-holder Ahmed Hassan, who said Salah should have stayed with the team “even if he only had one leg to stand on”, but Lijnders has sprung to the 31-year-old’s defence.

“The one you should never doubt the commitment of is Mo Salah,” he said. “I never met a guy, a player but also a human being, who is more committed to the life of being a professional football player. I know the country is devastated to lose him. We were devastated to hear he got injured.

“He played the first game, scores, assists, (he’s) captain and massively important, of course, but the only reason our medical team and their medical team decided for him to come back is to give the best possible chance to be available if Egypt make the final. What I’m really happy about is the medical team of Egypt and Liverpool Football Club worked together, were really in close contact and they made this decision together.