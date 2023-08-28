Scotland boss welcomes Kieran Tierney move and has say on Scott McTominay and Che Adams situations

Kieran Tierney has left Arsenal to join Real Sociedad on a season-long loan.

Tierney moved on loan for the season on Sunday night after making only six Premier League starts over the previous 12 months. The 26-year-old defender continued to be picked for Scotland but he was substituted in both of the June Euro 2024 qualifying wins against Norway and Georgia after appearing to be affected by the lack of game time – and Arsenal’s decision to block his participation in Clarke’s training camp.

After naming Tierney in his squad to face Cyprus and England next month, Clarke said of the transfer: “A great move. I spoke to Kieran last week, he’s in a good place and he is looking forward to the new challenge. It’s great experience and great life experience as well as football experience. I think that will only benefit Kieran as a player. He has been great for us and hopefully that continues into the future.”

Clarke will keep a close eye on the transfer news this week with the likes of Scott McTominay, Norwich midfielder Kenny McLean and Southampton pair Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong among those who have been linked with moves over the summer. The former West Brom and Kilmarnock manager said: “If players want to phone me, and some of them do, for advice then that’s fine. If they want to go and business themselves and turn up where they turn up, then as long as they turn up in a good frame of mind happy with where they are at with their club and ready to do the business for Scotland then I am comfortable with that. That’s the key thing, they want to be involved. I have a good pool of players to pick from, young, old, they all want to be involved. If they have a doubt about making a move, whether it would affect their international chances, then they are more than welcome to give me a call and I will reassure them, one way or the other.”

Adams has been linked with a move to Everton following Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League. “You want all your players to play regularly at the highest possible level,” Clarke said. Che is one of those players who wants to play every week. I believe he was left out at the weekend because there might be something happening in the transfer market. The good thing for me is that it’s done and dusted before we meet up next weekend. Hopefully all the players in the squad are satisfied and happy with where they are in their club situations.”