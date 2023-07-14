Scotland blow away Northern Ireland in seven-minute blitz - 'we want to inspire people, that's our job'

Scotland's Martha Thomas celebrates with Kirsty Hanson after making it 3-0 during the victory over Northern Ireland at Dens Park.

Still, having spent the week promising to make the best of it and kick off the Nations League preparations in earnest, they set about their task – in front of an encouraging crowd of 5148 – with admirable gusto as their performance matched the positive words of this week with a 3-0 win over Northern Ireland.

By the time the interval rolled around this game was over and out for Scotland with three quick goals inside a frantic seven-minute spell knocking the stuffing out of their visitors. Erin Cuthbert, Sam Kerr – who claimed her first Scotland goal – and Martha Thomas were the goalscorers with all three netting in a frantic seven minute spell just after the half hour mark.

"I’m very pleased for the girls,” said Martinez Losa. “We want to inspire people, that's our job. We created chances before the first goal, but we needed that confidence. The second half was difficult for both teams when the pitch became a bit heavy. We have a good group, an excellent mix of young and experienced players. It was a good opportunity for the players today."

Northern Ireland, who qualified for last summer’s European Championships, are exactly the kind of team that Scotland have struggled against at times so there will be some vindication of Martinez Losa’s side that lessons are being learned along the way. Before Cutherbt delivered the opener, Scotland were firmly on top without being able to break down their opponents. Once the first came, however, the sky fell in on the visitors.

Cuthbert – whose Northern Irish father, Steve, was in the crowd along with Northern Irish relatives – enjoyed her opener after she had lashed in a low effort after Caroline Weir and Emma Watson had combined. Next up was Kerr, who has just made the move to Bayern Munich. She was on the end of Weir’s cross to make it two before Thomas got a significant stroke of luck to make it three. Kirsty Hanson, who had been a persistent nuisance on the left-hand side, had whipped in a cross that Northern Ireland had cleared only for the ball to crash fortuitously off of Thomas at the back post and end up in the net.

Ireland went into a huddle at the point to try and regroup but the damage had been done. Having seen off Australia and Costa Rica back in April, Martinez Losa will be encouraged by another victory. They face Finland on Tuesday but all sights now will start to gear towards the September Nations League when the real intrigue begins.