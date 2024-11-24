Keeper ends six-game absence as Canaries land point on road

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn returned to competitive action for Norwich City as he helped them to a 2-2 draw with West Brom in the English Championship.

The 28-year-old had been sidelined since the beginning of October after suffering a rib injury in the 4-0 win over Hull City. As a result, he missed the Canaries’ past six matches before returning to the starting XI for the away clash with the Baggies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gunn’s injury also resulted in him missing the past two international breaks, with his place as Scotland’s No 1 now is jeopardy after veteran Hearts stopper Craig Gordon deputised with distinction against Croatia twice, Portugal and Poland.

Capped 15 times by Scotland, Gunn will now look to enhance his national team credentials ahead of the Nations League A play-off against Greece next March.

Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn made his return to action with Norwich City. | Getty Images

Elsewhere in the second tier of English football, Scotland striker Tommy Conway continued his run of good form for Middlesbrough, netting as a substitute for Middlesbrough in their 6-2 triumph at Oxford United.

In the Premier League, John McGinn made his 250th appearance for Aston Villa and while he provided an assist for Ollie Watkins, the captain was able to drive his team to victory as they drew 2-2 at home to Crystal Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the Atlantic Ocean in the United States, it was a better weekend for Scotland forward Lewis Morgan, with his New York Red Bulls team advancing to the semi-finals of the MLS play-offs with a 2-0 victory over rivals New York City.

Morgan was left out of the Scotland squad earlier this month to concentrate on helping his club side achieve domestic glory and they will now take on Atlanta United or Orlando City for a place in the final.