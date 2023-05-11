'Saddened' Gary Bowyer breaks silence after shock Dundee exit and reveals dream for club

Axed Dundee manager Gary Bowyer has been left “saddened” by the decision to remove him from his Dens Park and revealed that he was looking forward to the prospect of making Dundee a top-six Premiership club.

Gary Bowyer left Dundee just days after winning the Championship title with them.

Bowyer guided Dundee to the Championship title last Friday night but was removed from his position on Wednesday morning, just hours after landing the manager of the year award for the division. And while Bowyer has been linked with a move back to his former club Blackpool and has family in England, the 51-year-old expressed his disappointment at not being able to manage the Dees in the top flight.

"I am saddened and disappointed not to have the chance to lead the team in the Scottish Premiership next season,” Bowyer said in a statement. “I have loved my time at Dundee and was excited at the prospect of breaking into the top six. I will miss living in ‘the ferry’ [Broughty Ferry] and Scotland, which is such a beautiful country.

"Winning the Championship last Friday was an incredible night and to also be named Championship Manager of the Season was very humbling. I undoubtedly share both achievements with my staff and players who worked hard and showed great skill and determination to achieve promotion at the first time of asking.