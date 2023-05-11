'Saddened' Gary Bowyer breaks silence after shock Dundee exit and reveals dream for club

Bowyer guided Dundee to the Championship title last Friday night but was removed from his position on Wednesday morning, just hours after landing the manager of the year award for the division. And while Bowyer has been linked with a move back to his former club Blackpool and has family in England, the 51-year-old expressed his disappointment at not being able to manage the Dees in the top flight.
"I am saddened and disappointed not to have the chance to lead the team in the Scottish Premiership next season,” Bowyer said in a statement. “I have loved my time at Dundee and was excited at the prospect of breaking into the top six. I will miss living in ‘the ferry’ [Broughty Ferry] and Scotland, which is such a beautiful country.
"Winning the Championship last Friday was an incredible night and to also be named Championship Manager of the Season was very humbling. I undoubtedly share both achievements with my staff and players who worked hard and showed great skill and determination to achieve promotion at the first time of asking.
"Finally to the magnificent supporters, wow, wow, wow. The celebrations on Friday night, the civic reception at the weekend and the reception you gave me on the awards evening will live with me forever. From day one you took me in and we built a special relationship. Your passion for your team is incredible, please continue to give that support to those players in dark blue.”