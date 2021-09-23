Ryan Hedges ready to give Aberdeen creative boost against St Mirren

Aberdeen's Ryan Hedges could be back at the weekend. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Hedges has been out since suffering a hamstring injury in a 2-1 Premier Sports Cup defeat by Raith Rovers on August 15, the first match of Aberdeen's current seven-match run without a win.

The Dons are looking to end that run against St Mirren in Paisley and Hedges will be unleashed at some stage.

Quoted on the club's official website, Glass said: "Ryan trained with us fully this week, he looks good. The decision we have is if we start him or to bring him off the bench.

"We will consult with the fitness and the medical staff towards the end of the week.

"It is a big positive for us to have him. You can see how much we have missed him.

"He has good imagination and is a little bit different. Everyone is looking forward to having him back in the group. Anytime you are not creating or scoring as much as you should, an attacking player coming back is a huge positive.

"The addition of Ryan will definitely help. There are a lot of boys who are so close to creating a lot of things.

"It doesn't take much to start climbing the league and it doesn't take much to start winning games.

"We have not been cut open by teams, it has been our own situations as a group rather than other teams. It is important that we focus on that and how we can fix it and how we can focus on winning games."

Glass will again be without Marley Watkins this weekend.