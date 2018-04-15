Rumour Mill: Celtic face fight to land defender | Rodgers lined up to replace Conte | Gers eye Clarke

Celtic face a battle to land League Two defender; Rodgers on shortlist to replace Antonio Conte and Rangers keen on Steve Clarke

Hoops face fight to land Yeovil defender

Tom James tracks Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez during an FA Cup tie in January. Picture: Getty Images

Celtic could face a battle in their pursuit of Yeovil Town defender Tom James, with Aston Villa and Bristol City reportedly tracking the 22-year-old right back.

The former Wales Under-19 international has been catching the eye for the Glovers since joining from Cardiff City, and Steve Bruce is keen on recruiting the defender whether Villa win promotion or remain in the Championship. (Various)

Rodgers on shortlist to replace Conte

Brendan Rodgers is reportedly on a four-man shortlist to succeed Antonio Conte as Chelsea manager.

The Celtic boss is joined by ex-Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique while Maurizio Sarri, currently managing Napoli, and Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri complete the shortlist.

Rodgers worked under Jose Mourinho as head coach of Chelsea’s academy between 2004 and 2006 and also had a spell as manager of the Blues’ reserve side. (Sunday Express)

Rangers eye summer Clarke move

Rangers are understood to be keen on Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke, and could make a move in the summer.

Graeme Murty has won plaudits for his performance as interim manager but the Ibrox board is said to be keen to land a big name in the summer, with ex-Ger Frank de Boer among those linked with the role.

Clarke has impressed since taking the reins at Rugby Park, leading the Ayrshire side to wins over both Celtic and Rangers as well as a top-six finish. (Various)

Man Utd ‘confident’ they can sign Tierney

Manchester United are reportedly confident that they can snatch Celtic star Kieran Tierney in the summer after it was reported they had contacted the Glasgow club about his availability.

United are sending scouts to Hampden today to run the rule over the defender, and are understood to be very keen on recruting the left back.

Considered to be one of Europe’s top emerging talents, Tierney has already captained Celtic despite his young age and is contracted to play for the Hoops until 2023. (Various)

Pundit reckons Musonda ‘won’t be at Celtic next season’

Sky Sports pundit Davie Provan doubts whether on-loan Chelsea attacker Charly Musonda will be at Celtic next year, with the Belgian having made just three starts for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Provan said: “Musonda left Chelsea because he wasn’t getting first-team football but has made just three starts for the Hoops.

“Brendan reckons we’ll see the best of the 21-year-old next season. I’ll be surprised if he’s still in Glasgow by then.” (The Sun)

Celtic take Dubai schoolboy on trial

Celtic have offered a trial to Dubai schoolboy Leo Mulrainey, after the 12-year-old Dubai-born centre forward impressed during an academy training camp last month.

Academy coach Graham Diamond said: “I was very impressed with Leo Mulrainey, who played in the Under-13s and showed up really well. He scored in an Under-18 game and didn’t look out of place.

“We are delighted to offer Leo the opportunity to come to Glasgow with his dad soon to experience first-hand what it takes to become a Celtic academy player.” (Gulf News)

Main: We’re not in final to make up numbers

Motherwell’s two-goal hero Curtis Main has said that he believes the Steelmen can go on to win the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1991.

Main told the Herald: “We are not going to be in the final just to make up the numbers, we deserve to be there.

“When that day comes around, we will go out with the same hunger and the same drive (as today) and we’ll be looking to lift the Cup.” (The Herald)

Cardiff enter Carson race

Cardiff City have been linked with Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson, with Neil Warnock reportedly keen on signing the Northern Irishman as back-up.

Celtic made a move for Carson in the January transfer window but saw their bids knocked back by ‘Well.

And now the Bluebirds could rival the Hoops for Carson’s signature in the close season. (Various)