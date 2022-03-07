Scottish Football Transfer News: Ex-Celtic boss to replace former Rangers defender, Hearts eye two defenders, Scotland play-off to be moved, Scott Brown considering Aberdeen future

Here is all the latest news and transfer speculation from around Scottish football.

McGregor exploring Celtic deal

The Irish MMA legend Conor McGregor has revealed he is “exploring” an option to buy Celtic, while also declaring his interest in Manchester United and Chelsea. The latter were put up fro sale by Roma Abramovich. According to reports he has already made a move for Chelsea. McGregor tweeted: "Celtic from Dermot Desmond, Manchester United from the Glaziers, and now the recently up for sale Chelsea football club. All being explored. A football franchise purchase is in my future make no mistake about it.” (Twitter/Sky)

Martindale's ref complaints

Livingston boss David Martindale was left disappointed with the refereeing after his side lost 3-1 to Celtic. Martindalte felt two key decisions went against his team, believing Nick Walsh had missed a clear bye-kick and a clear penalty.He said: “I don’t think we deserved a lot more from the game but two big decisions went against us and they led to two goals.” (Various)

Lennon set for shock move

Neil Lennon is close to a shock return to football management. In Cyprus. Omonia Nicosia want the former Celtic manager to help turn their fortunes around. After winning the title last season under former Rangers defender Henning Berg, they have slipped down the table. Lennon has been out of management since February 2021 and had been recently linked with the Leyton Orient job. (Scottish Sun)

June date for play-off

Scotland will play their World Cup qualifying play-off with Ukraine in June, according to a key figure at Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk. Darijo Srna said he spoke with UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin who confirmed the game would be rescheduled. Ukraine has asked for the game to be moved due to the Russian invasion of the country. Srna said: “I understand that no one cares about football now, but he told me that the match between Ukraine and Scotland will be postponed to June.” (Scottish Sun)

Hearts' transfer plans

Hearts will look to sign two new centre-backs in the summer. Robbie Neilson will lose John Souttar to Rangers at the end of the season, while Taylor Moore is due to return to Bristol City. The Tynecastle Park club are keen to have plenty of depth with European football likely. (Evening News)

Brown’s Dons future

Scott Brown is considering his future at Aberdeen. The midfielder made the move north from Celtic in the summer on a two-year deal to be part of Stephen Glass’ coaching staff. However with Jim Goodwin having replaced Glass Brown has been viewed primarily as a player. After returning to the team for the loss to Hearts he missed out against Rangers at the weekend. Brown could be allowed to leave if a coaching role presented itself. (Daily Mail)

Ramsey question

Kris Commons believes Ranges fans have every right to question the signing of Aaron Ramsey. The on loan Juventus star returned to the squad on Saturday for the win over Aberdeen but was an unused substitute. He has featured just four times since joining. Commons said: “If a player of that talent is able to take his place on the bench, why wasn’t he involved?” (Daily Mail)