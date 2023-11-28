Ross McCausland signs new Rangers contract - length of deal, 'years to come' pledge, Clement's important step
Young Rangers winger Ross McCausland has committed his future to the club after signing a new deal until the summer of 2027.
The 20-year-old Northern Irishman, who has broken into the Rangers first team under new manager Philippe Clement, was out of contract at the end of this season and with English teams showing interest in the former Linfield kid, the Ibrox outfit have moved swiftly to tie him down. McCausland is a lifelong Rangers supporter and has made nine senior appearances for the club.
“I’m really pleased to have agreed this new deal with the club,” McCausland told the Rangers website. “ It’s no secret I am a massive Rangers supporter, and there was no doubt in my mind I wanted to commit my future here for the long-term. I’m extremely grateful to the new manager for giving me an opportunity in recent weeks, and I want to repay him and everyone at the club with my performances on the pitch in the years to come.”
Clement added: “I am really pleased with the progress Ross has made in recent weeks, and he is deserving of this new contract. I have been clear that young players will be given an opportunity at this club if they show the right qualities and work ethic, and Ross has done that. Ross is a talented young player, and I think it is an important step from the club to move to secure his future here.”
McCausland is expected to be part of the Rangers squad that takes on Aris Limassol at home in the Europa League.