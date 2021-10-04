Ross County say 'no racist language' in Jeandro Fuchs incident, condemn Dundee United manager 'irresponsible' reaction

Ross County CEO Steve Ferguson. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Home midfielder Jeandro Fuchs alleged he heard racist comments as his side celebrated the opening goal and reported these to the bench, prompting an immediate discussion between the two clubs.

United boss Thomas Courts ended the game proferring a ‘Show Racism the Red Card’ t-shirt at the away end, an action that County CEO Steve Ferguson has described as irresponsible and claimed no racist language had been used.

United have launched their own probe into the incident, and Ferguson has called for a full and thorough investigation from Police Scotland and the SFA while outlining the Dingwall club’s view of events while offering “full compassion” to Fuchs, in a website statement on Sunday.

He said: “During the end of the first half and for the vast majority of the second half our Safety Officer engaged with his Dundee United counterpart, stewards and Ross County supporters as well as other representatives of both clubs where it was made clear to him from all parties, that no racist language had been used during a chant that was aimed at Jeando Fuchs.

"Dundee United stewards were extremely close to the area where the chant had come from and had confirmed that no racist language had been used, however swearing and foul language had been.”

It went on: "We also feel the gesture from Dundee United manager Thomas Courts towards our supporters did not reflect responsible handling of the matter given that representatives of both clubs upon the full-time whistle had come to the conclusion that no racist language had been used. This could also have incited risk to Ross County supporters leaving the stadium after the game.

“As a football club we will always defend our club, our supporters and our people where we feel they are being misrepresented or have not being treated to the same standards that we show to visiting supporters. We understand that this is a hugely important societal issue, and we will continue to support the fight against racism.”

Dundee United manager Tam Courts with Jeando Fuchs and Ross County's Dominic Samuel. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

United won the match 1-0 through a first-half goal from Ilmari Niskanen after which Fuchs heard the alleged comments.