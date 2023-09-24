On Saturday, Rory Whittaker became the youngest player to have represented Hibs in league action when he came on to help see out the victory over St Johnstone.

Hibs manager Nick Montgomery and Rory Whittaker applaud fans after being St Johnstone.

Aged just 16 years and 44 days, it was a memorable occasion for the lifelong Hibs fans, especially as just a month ago he was serving as a ball boy as his new team-mates contested their European qualifying ties.

“Yeah, I was a ball boy here a few weeks ago – the Luzern game and then the Aston Villa game,” he said. “From being a ball boy a few weeks ago to making your debut is just mad, but I’ll just try to stay humble.

“If somebody tells me to be a ball boy for the first team or even if they ask me to do it again, I’m going to say yes. I’m a Hibs fan, I’d be getting to see the team play. Obviously, being a ball boy and then making your debut, it’s pretty mad, but I’ve enjoyed every moment.

“It was brilliant, a great experience to be the youngest player to play for the club. That’s a great achievement for me and hopefully I’ve inspired other young players coming through the academy.”

As the teenager, who usually plays right-back, walked off the field after his impressive cameo, playing on the right wing and almost scoring, he beamed as he acknowledged the crowd and then hugged a mate who had been gathering up the corner flags. “I saw a few of the ball boys I recognised from the academy,” he said. “It’s good to see their faces.”

He may be a new addition to the first-team squad, but as he walked back into the dressing room, still unaware of the place he had secured in the club record books, he was given an ovation to mark his landmark afternoon.

“I didn’t find out [about breaking Jamie McCluskey’s long-standing record] until after the game,” revealed Whittaker. “I think it was a few of the lads and the coaches who told me. When I was walking off someone said to me, ‘you’re the youngest player ever to play for Hibs’.

“It was a weird feeling because I was walking off the pitch, looking for my mum and dad. I kind of went quiet when I got told that. Then I walked into the changing room and all the players were cheering me. It was a great experience. It’s been a great day, but I’m hungry to push forward, to get more chances. For me, it’s only the start. I’ve got to keep going.”

A great day, but one of nerves, excitement and a near miss as Hibs recorded their first win under new boss Nick Montgomery, thanks to goals from Lewis Miller and Dylan Vente. Whittaker continued: “My heart sank when the manager said to get warmed up. It felt really fast. But once I was on the pitch, I didn’t really feel any nerves. I was hungry to get stuck in and make an impact, which I thought I did. I nearly scored.”

Saints keeper Dimitar Mitov had not read the script though and when the former Spartans youth player, who joined the Hibs academy aged about 10, but only signed a professional contract this summer, bore down on goal, he darted off the line to pull off a block.

“I think I was away celebrating already, actually,” admitted Whittaker. “It was like slow motion, the ball fell to me on my left foot. I remember seeing through the goal, seeing all the Hibs supporters behind it stand up. It was just a weird feeling. Unfortunately it didn’t go in, but it makes me hungrier to get more chances. That would have topped it off. I want to score goals for this club, but I’ll probably leave watching it back for a few days…”

While that goal effort may give him some sleepless nights, the fact he was even in the position to take the shot was a dream. Playing for the under-18s against Rangers just after Montgomery was appointed, he was elevated to first-team training soon after. Whittaker said: “I played against Rangers for the 18s last week, the manager came to watch. Obviously I must have caught the eye, because I was in training with the first team a couple of days later. He told me I was in training because I’d done well in the 18s’ game, but I didn’t know I would be involved here.”

The fact it was his boyhood hero David Gray who delivered the news he had been promoted made for an even more treasured memory. “David Gray was my hero,” Whittaker said. “Any right-back, I looked up to. And he’s been brilliant this week. Since I’ve gone full-time, he’s been a top, top guy, you know? Easy to talk to, a great role model. He was the one who said, ‘you’re with us today’. I was very nervous going in for my first session with the first team, but I absolutely loved it. The guys were so welcoming.

“I’ve trained this week with the first team and been surrounded by players I’ve grown up watching. Paul Hanlon, Jimmy Jeggo, Lewis Stevenson, the experienced players have been great in training, helping me a lot. I didn’t think about getting on, but I was always ready. When the manager told me to warm up, I thought. ‘this is my chance’. I had to go on and show the fans what I’m about.”