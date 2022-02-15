They had to rely on a Lewis Ferguson penalty with 20 minutes left to secure a point.

The Aberdeen midfielder had been booed by some home fans after his reaction to supporters' criticism following the Scottish Cup exit at Motherwell on Saturday.

On any other night the caretaker manager believes his side would have come away with a two-goal win. The Pittodrie side were frustrated by a series of saves in the first half from Zander Clark, who limped off before half-time with a calf injury.

Aberdeen interim head coach Barry Robson on the sidelines.

Substitute ‘keeper Elliot Parish made a fine save from a Christian Ramirez header in time added on at the end of the match to ensure the visitors earned a draw after going ahead through former Aberdeen-loanee Callum Hendry.

“We can a see team that’s hard a hard time of it,” said Robson. “You can see some are lacking confidence and when St Johnstone score, you can see they frustrated us and we never moved the ball quick enough.

“You can see that wee bit lack of confidence. We grew into the game and calmed down and saw some really good chances.”

He added: “In the second half I’m so proud of them. The amount of chances we created, we played the whole half in their half. We lose two players in Declan (Gallagher) and Scott (Brown), have Fergie (Ferguson) at centre-back, it’s the sign of a team, that wants to fight and I like that. On another night we come away with a two-goal win.”

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson issues instructions at Pittodrie.

Robson had some sympathy with opposition manager Callum Davidson, who saw his side concede another soft penalty when Callum Booth was judged to have felled Calvin Ramsay. Davidson felt the offence – if there was one – had occurred outside the box.

“For the record, I haven’t seen it, but I’ll take it,’ said Robson. “Callum’s had some tough decisions, I’ve seen them, so I feel for him. He’s a good manager and done an unbelievable job last year.

“I think second half we were brave. We were a bit fragile. I’ve only been in here a day. I’ve been working at Pittodrie. I had 40 minutes on the training pitch.

“I’m finding about them and they’re finding out about me,” he added. “It is difficult for them with the amount of games just now.”

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack arrives at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen's next assignment is proof of this tough spell – they head back to Motherwell, who have beaten them three times already this season.