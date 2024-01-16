Robert Snodgrass announces retirement as ex-Leeds, West Ham, Hearts and Scotland star hints at next move
Former Scotland international Robert Snodgrass has announced his retirement from football after more than 600 professional games.
The 36-year-old most recently played for Hearts, appearing 25 times during 2022-23 before being released in April. He started his career with Livingston before spending four years at Leeds United, helping them win promotion to the Championship in 2010.
He earned a move to the English Premier League with Norwich and also had spells at Hull, West Ham and West Brom, as well as a loan stint with Aston Villa.
In an international career that spanned eight years following his debut in 2011, he played 28 times for Scotland, scoring seven goals including the winner in a famous 1-0 win over Croatia in Zagreb in 2013.
A knee injury sustained the following year caused him to miss most of the 2014-15 season before recovering to help Hull secure promotion back to the top flight the following year.
Posting on social media, he said: “A little lad from the east end of Glasgow got to live his childhood dream for 20 years playing at 10 great clubs, meeting amazing people and building relationships with staff and people around those clubs.
“Getting to represent my country, playing over 600 games scoring over 100 goals and 100 assists is something I would have never imagined doing.
“Then getting told in 2014 I might never play football again after a (potentially) career ending knee injury to then come back and play another 250-plus games is something I am grateful for.”
Snodgrass hinted that he will now look to pursue a career in coaching, adding: “I will miss this beautiful game but after the last 6 months it’s time to give my knowledge and help to the next generation.”
Comments
